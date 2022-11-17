Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have welcomed their first child together. The celebrity couple, who revealed to the world back in July that they were expecting, took to Instagram to tell fans that their baby was born. Named Noah Hasani, the newborn arrived on November 8. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… He came. My baby Yoda, my Sani,” Aiko wrote on Instagram. The rapper captioned his post, “After 24 hours of Labor, a lunar eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”

