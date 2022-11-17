Reps Matt Wilhelm and Alexis Simpson Elected to Democratic House Caucus Leadership

Although we have never felt the need to share our political views in a public forum, we have decided it’s time to speak up. We weren’t always liberal, and we weren’t always Democrats, but we surely are now! We have been deeply troubled by the political discourse of the last several years, the insurrection of January 6th, the disinformation that flies around social media and elsewhere, and the wild conspiracy theories that attempt to blame government and more specifically, Democrats for all that ails this country. We hope our letter will encourage others who may have been sitting on the sidelines and saying little to speak up and most importantly, vote.

MEREDITH, NH ・ 15 DAYS AGO