Reps Matt Wilhelm and Alexis Simpson Elected to Democratic House Caucus Leadership

Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
Dems Sue To Stop New Vote Count Of House Seat Flipped in Their Favor During Recount
CONCORD – Two Manchester Democrats are going to court to stop Secretary of State David Scanlan from further examining the ballots following the recount of a Manchester House of Representatives race that flipped one seat from red to blue. They argue there is only one recount allowed and Scanlan...
Democrats Pick Up Seats Despite Republican Gerrymandering
CONCORD – Democrats picked up about 19 more seats in the House of Representatives, despite what they called Republican efforts to gerrymander them out of offices across the state for the next decade. Tuesday’s elections brought out some pluses, and they identified some priorities going. Ray Buckley, chair...
Gerrymandering Makes the Majority the Minority in the NH State House
The voting is over although the final outcome for control of the House will not be official until the 16 recounts are finished at the end of next week. The Senate and Executive Council remain firmly in Republican control although the results would have been different had they not been gerrymandering more than they already were 10 years ago.
Senate Democrats Voice Support of Rep. DiLorenzo Following Racist Threats
CONCORD – This past October, Representative Charlotte DiLorenzo (D-Newmarket) received an email from a known white supremacist containing racist and threatening language. The Senate Democratic Caucus issued the following statement in response:. “Racism, bigotry, and intimidation tactics have no place in New Hampshire. We stand in solidarity with our...
Sununu Wins Fourth Term As NH Governor
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said it’s not about him but about the people of New Hampshire as he spoke to supporters after ABC News and the Associated Press called the race for him over Democratic challenger Dr. Tom Sherman of Rye at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. “This is a...
GOP Majority Caucus Nominates Bradley To Be Senate President
Today, the Republican majority caucus met and nominated Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, to be the next Senate President. The vote was unanimous. “I am extremely honored that my Republican colleagues have nominated me to lead the Senate during the 2023-2024 session. “We had a very successful election victory for Republicans in...
Surprises Galore in NH House Recounts, What’s Up Today
CONCORD – Recounts for 24 House of Representatives seats are underway for a fourth day Thursday after some surprises this week that have helped Democrats. Two seats, one from Coos County and the other in Manchester, were flipped from red to blue in a recount, and on Wednesday, the recount for a House seat in Rochester ended in a tie between incumbent Democrat Chuck Grassie and Republican David Walker.
Sununu Talks To Press About Bolduc, Education Freedom Accounts, Secure Elections
CONCORD – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he expects that by next week, three of the state’s four members of Congress will be out of a job. Sununu also said at a press availability at the office of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs that he would consider expanding Education Freedom Accounts and touted both the new InvestNH housing and dental benefits program passed Wednesday at the Executive Council meeting.
Recount Cliffhanger Day 3: Tie for Rochester House Seat May Impact Balance of Power
CONCORD – A recount for a House seat in Rochester has ended in a tie between incumbent Democrat Chuck Grassie and Republican David Walker darkening the ever-murky waters of which party will control the New Hampshire House of Representatives for the next two years. Walker beat Grassie by one...
Scanlan: Some Recount Numbers Don’t Add Up, Some Ballots May Not Have Been Counted
CONCORD – Two recounts for the House of Representatives ended with no change in outcome Thursday, but new questions were raised in some other recounts. Secretary of State David Scanlan said there will be a continued counting of one of the recounts that flipped one House seat this week from Republican to Democrat in Manchester’s Ward 6. And the Ballot Law Commission will be asked to count 27 absentee votes just found in a Brentwood race that was decided by just 15 votes.
No Change To Executive Council and State Senate Partisan Makeup
CONCORD — The five executive councilors won re-election Tuesday and the partisan makeup of the Senate did not change although some of the faces will. Several of the Executive Council members had close races that were not determined until Wednesday but the results are the same as they were two years ago with a 4 to 1 GOP controlled council.
The Coming Election Will Determine the Country’s Direction
The general election is in 10 days and the candidates, parties and special interests are out in force making the final push before voting begins. If you listened to the attack ads running nonstop on social media and other outlets, you would think everyone is an extremist from a party that wants to destroy the nation.
Op-Ed: We Decided It’s Time To Speak Up
Although we have never felt the need to share our political views in a public forum, we have decided it’s time to speak up. We weren’t always liberal, and we weren’t always Democrats, but we surely are now! We have been deeply troubled by the political discourse of the last several years, the insurrection of January 6th, the disinformation that flies around social media and elsewhere, and the wild conspiracy theories that attempt to blame government and more specifically, Democrats for all that ails this country. We hope our letter will encourage others who may have been sitting on the sidelines and saying little to speak up and most importantly, vote.
Radio Free NH: Time To Put Away the Pappas for Congress Lawn Sign
It’s time to put away my Pappas for Congress lawn sign. It’s my only one. Someone contacted me to ask if I wanted it. I said sure. It showed up a few days later. I had it last time too. It goes well with the fallen leaves, another part of autumn in New Hampshire.
Hassan, Bolduc Spar Over Abortion, Inflation, Energy in WMUR Debate
MANCHESTER – The last major debate before the election between U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, and Republican Donald Bolduc was held Wednesday night with the stakes high and the differences many. From support for Ukraine to abortion, to lowering medical costs and energy independence the two sparred with...
Plaintiffs Appeal Dismissal of Gerrymandering Suit to the NH Supreme Court
CONCORD — The plaintiffs in a suit claiming the Executive Council and state Senate districts were unconstitutionally and unlawfully gerrymandered to give Republicans a significant advantage have appealed a lower court ruling dismissing the case. The appeal was filed Friday with the state Supreme Court, saying the Superior Court...
FreeKeene.com Video Disputes Bolduc’s Claims About St. Anselm College Debate Incident
Ian Freeman said he put this video together from two angles and two different sources. Libertarian activist Ian Freeman says Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Don Bolduc lied about being hit by activist Joseph Hart before Bolduc’s debate with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan at Saint Anselm College Wednesday night.
Judge in Education Lawsuit Case Recuses Himself
CONCORD — The superior court judge hearing the latest education funding lawsuit against the state has recused himself from the case. Justice Lawrence MacLeod said Wednesday it was not apparent to him that he could have a potential or perceived conflict until after a hearing Friday on the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction to block the state from setting the rate for the Statewide Education Property Tax.
Plaintiffs Argue for Statewide Education Property Tax Injunction
NORTH HAVERHILL – The Grafton County Superior Court held a hearing Friday on taxpayers’ motion seeking a preliminary injunction against the Statewide Education Property Tax (SWEPT) as part of a school funding lawsuit brought against the state. “We brought this motion because in the state’s response to our...
