ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Reps Matt Wilhelm and Alexis Simpson Elected to Democratic House Caucus Leadership

By News release
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Gerrymandering Makes the Majority the Minority in the NH State House

The voting is over although the final outcome for control of the House will not be official until the 16 recounts are finished at the end of next week. The Senate and Executive Council remain firmly in Republican control although the results would have been different had they not been gerrymandering more than they already were 10 years ago.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Senate Democrats Voice Support of Rep. DiLorenzo Following Racist Threats

CONCORD – This past October, Representative Charlotte DiLorenzo (D-Newmarket) received an email from a known white supremacist containing racist and threatening language. The Senate Democratic Caucus issued the following statement in response:. “Racism, bigotry, and intimidation tactics have no place in New Hampshire. We stand in solidarity with our...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Surprises Galore in NH House Recounts, What’s Up Today

CONCORD – Recounts for 24 House of Representatives seats are underway for a fourth day Thursday after some surprises this week that have helped Democrats. Two seats, one from Coos County and the other in Manchester, were flipped from red to blue in a recount, and on Wednesday, the recount for a House seat in Rochester ended in a tie between incumbent Democrat Chuck Grassie and Republican David Walker.
ROCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sununu Talks To Press About Bolduc, Education Freedom Accounts, Secure Elections

CONCORD – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he expects that by next week, three of the state’s four members of Congress will be out of a job. Sununu also said at a press availability at the office of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs that he would consider expanding Education Freedom Accounts and touted both the new InvestNH housing and dental benefits program passed Wednesday at the Executive Council meeting.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Scanlan: Some Recount Numbers Don’t Add Up, Some Ballots May Not Have Been Counted

CONCORD – Two recounts for the House of Representatives ended with no change in outcome Thursday, but new questions were raised in some other recounts. Secretary of State David Scanlan said there will be a continued counting of one of the recounts that flipped one House seat this week from Republican to Democrat in Manchester’s Ward 6. And the Ballot Law Commission will be asked to count 27 absentee votes just found in a Brentwood race that was decided by just 15 votes.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Op-Ed: We Decided It’s Time To Speak Up

Although we have never felt the need to share our political views in a public forum, we have decided it’s time to speak up. We weren’t always liberal, and we weren’t always Democrats, but we surely are now! We have been deeply troubled by the political discourse of the last several years, the insurrection of January 6th, the disinformation that flies around social media and elsewhere, and the wild conspiracy theories that attempt to blame government and more specifically, Democrats for all that ails this country. We hope our letter will encourage others who may have been sitting on the sidelines and saying little to speak up and most importantly, vote.
MEREDITH, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

FreeKeene.com Video Disputes Bolduc’s Claims About St. Anselm College Debate Incident

Ian Freeman said he put this video together from two angles and two different sources. Libertarian activist Ian Freeman says Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Don Bolduc lied about being hit by activist Joseph Hart before Bolduc’s debate with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan at Saint Anselm College Wednesday night.
GOFFSTOWN, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Judge in Education Lawsuit Case Recuses Himself

CONCORD — The superior court judge hearing the latest education funding lawsuit against the state has recused himself from the case. Justice Lawrence MacLeod said Wednesday it was not apparent to him that he could have a potential or perceived conflict until after a hearing Friday on the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction to block the state from setting the rate for the Statewide Education Property Tax.
LEBANON, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy