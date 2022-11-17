ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Michigan Daily

Jared Greenspan: There’s no reason to believe in Michigan’s passing game

Asked to evaluate Michigan’s passing game following an uneasy 19-17 victory over Illinois, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh pounded his chest in appreciation. “I was super happy with the passing game because we needed it to win,” Harbaugh said, smiling. “The clutch plays, those are clutch plays that needed to be made, and they were made. Man. Good job passing game.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury

Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry. Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snowfall has caused Michigan State fans to be moved down to the lower decks of Spartan Stadium. On Saturday, MSU faced off against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium a day after Mid-Michigan was hit with lake-effect snow. Due to the conditions after the snowfall, MSU closed off the east upper deck for the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
Yardbarker

Michigan Stadium tunnel issues cause delay during Wolverines-Illini game

In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, there was another problem with the locker room tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The second half of Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini had to be delayed a couple of months due to a "log jam" issue in the tunnel as both teams were attempting to return to the field.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
detroitsportsnation.com

Blake Corum tweets first message since suffering knee injury vs. Illinois

If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, and you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game against Illinois, you got quite the scare when Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum was hit in the knee and forced to head straight to the locker room in tears. Fortunately, Corum was able to come out for the second half of the game, but he only carried the ball one time before Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough.
ANN ARBOR, MI
High School Football PRO

Greenville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GREENVILLE, MI
The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Villanova

Villanova made its first appearance at Breslin Center Friday night as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, and the Wildcats nearly came away with their first major win under new head coach Kyle Neptune. The host Spartans saw their 16-point second half lead trimmed to one with less than a minute to play, and Villanova had the ball late with a chance to silence a home crowd that reached deafening levels at different stages.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans have snowball fight in stands during game

Mother Nature is making its presence felt this weekend in the football world. In Buffalo, college football’s Bulls had to postpone their game due to snow in the area, which also caused the NFL to move the Bills’ Sunday game. Up in East Lansing, Michigan, Mel Tucker’s Michigan...
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State vs. Penn State game time announced

After blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Indiana in double overtime on Saturday, Michigan State has put themselves in a position where they have to win their final regular-season game to become bowl-eligible. It will not be easy for Mel Tucker and the Spartans as they will have to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. On Saturday evening, the game time was announced for next Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Michigan State basketball: Media sounds off on Spartans' win over Villanova

For the Spartans, it served as another indicator that Tom Izzo's bunch might be underrated this season. Michigan State led by as many as 16 at multiple points in the final 10 minutes. At their best, the Spartans defend as a group and play with toughness, and their ball movement was on-point, leading to eight first-half 3-pointers and 13-of-25 makes from deep over the course of a game.
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
MICHIGAN STATE

