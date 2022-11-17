Read full article on original website
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
WILX-TV
Mason Historical Society discuss transportation throughout the 1800′s and now
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Each year, caroling children belt out that favorite holiday song “jingle bells” without really understanding the line “oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh.”. The Mason Historical Society held a talk about early transportation before cars were invented...
wcsx.com
Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
