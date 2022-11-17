Read full article on original website
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’ with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore Wraps Production
Todd Haynes has officially wrapped production on his 10th feature-length film, “May December,” a drama about two women whose personal and professional lives begin to blur that sounds very Todd Haynes indeed. (Think “Persona” meets “Three Women.”) A source close to the production confirmed to IndieWire that principal photography wrapped this past weekend in Georgia, where the film had been shooting in the Savannah area. The film stars Julianne Moore (reuniting with Haynes after collaborations like “Safe,” “Wonderstruck,” and “Far from Heaven”) and Natalie Portman (working with the Oscar-nominated filmmaker for the first time). Working from a Black List-touted script by Samy...
Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins & Sadie Soverall Join Nicolas Cage In Survival Action-Thriller ‘Sand And Stones’
EXCLUSIVE: Jaeden Martell (It), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) and Sadie Soverall (Fate: The Winx Saga) have signed on to star alongside Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage in the survival action-thriller Sand and Stones from Highland Film Group, which will enter production in Dublin, Ireland next week. The film directed by Ben Brewer (The Trust) is set in a post-apocalyptic and sparsely populated world where Paul (Cage) and his twin teenage sons, Joseph (Martell) and Thomas (Jenkins), have managed to claw out an existence, yet live in constant fear. Until, confronted by imminent danger, they must execute a desperate plan to...
SHINee's Minho to release solo EP 'Chase'
K-pop star Minho will release his debut solo EP, "Chase," in December.
Eight Standout Fashion Moments From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet
The 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles was the scene for many standout fashion moments. The 50th annual ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady, honored popular artists and albums with new releases from Sept. 24, 2021, to Sept. 22 of this year. Here, a look at some highlights of the fashion looks from the star-studded evening. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Pink Pink arrived at the A-list awards show alongside her husband, Cary Hart, and their two children. She wore a vintage gown...
