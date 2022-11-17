Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team. Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO