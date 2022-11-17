Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Related
Former Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Lands New Gig
Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team. Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.
Confused Jonathan Jones Reacts To Rumor About Patriots Future
When it’s all said and done, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones could re-sign with New England this offseason. But it seems the seventh-year defensive back was caught a bit off guard Saturday afternoon when a rumor surfaced that Jones was “likely” to re-sign with the franchise after purchasing a home in the Foxboro area. Jones is an impending free agent after signing a three-year extension in 2019.
Watch Patriots Fans Go Crazy On Awesome View Of Marcus Jones’ Touchdown
For 59 minutes and 34 seconds of game play, Sunday’s meeting between the Patriots and the Jets was a total snoozefest. So much so that fans of both teams were clammoring for the Week 11 game to end. But the final 26 seconds of the divisional matchup brought the...
Jake DeBrusk Scores 99th Career Goal In Victory Over Blackhawks
Saturday was a big night for the Bruins, as Boston won their 11th consecutive home appearance to start the season. Jake DeBrusk had a night in the 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, netting his 99th career goal. The Black-and-Gold are now tied for the best home record to start...
Jeremy Swayman Doesn’t Want To Stop Wearing Bruins’ ‘Pooh Bear’ Jersey
BOSTON — With Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman out with an injury, he didn’t get a chance to wear Boston’s reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jersey when it debuted on Nov. 7. But Swayman sure enjoyed getting the chance to throw one on over his pads Saturday in his return to the starting lineup, especially with the Bruins cruising to a dominant 6-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden in the stylish threads.
Eight Standout Fashion Moments From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet
The 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles was the scene for many standout fashion moments. The 50th annual ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady, honored popular artists and albums with new releases from Sept. 24, 2021, to Sept. 22 of this year. Here, a look at some highlights of the fashion looks from the star-studded evening. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Pink Pink arrived at the A-list awards show alongside her husband, Cary Hart, and their two children. She wore a vintage gown...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tips and tricks
With so much to do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it’s easy to get overwhelmed so here are our best tips and tricks to get you started
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0