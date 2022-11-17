For Rebeca Blázquez, the past few weeks have been a “nightmare.”. Based in Madrid but hoping to find work in London before starting her master’s degree, the 22-year-old university graduate spent a month searching online for a room to rent in London on a £900 budget ($1,070). She sent dozens of messages to landlords and vacating tenants, and logged in for virtual viewings only to find that the room had already been taken.

7 HOURS AGO