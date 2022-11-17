Bones Hyland steps out of health and safety protocols, steps up for Denver Nuggets

DENVER — The only player to score for the Nuggets in the final five and a half minutes of Wednesday’s loss to the Knicks wasn’t certain to play 90 minutes prior to tipoff.

Bones Hyland entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols in the hours leading up to Friday’s game in Boston. He missed two games and seemed likely to sit a third. Players who have been in the protocols for three to five days can test out if their cycle threshold (CT) count is high enough.

“The first two days was kind of rough for me, like recovering,” Hyland said after Wednesday’s game. “The last three days was really good. I thought I could get back, and they said, ‘Your numbers got to be in a certain spot.’”

Hyland’s situation showcases the uncertainty of life in the league’s health and safety protocols this season. He was originally listed as out for the game against the Knicks on Tuesday’s injury report. He was later upgraded to doubtful and was a game-time decision, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said at his pregame media availability. Malone said he learned around noon that Hyland had tested out of protocols, but that wasn’t enough to ensure his participation.

“Just because he was cleared from a COVID protocol doesn’t mean that he’s going to be ready to play,” Malone said postgame. “My biggest concern was him not playing Friday in Boston, (then) Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday.”

Nikola Jokic finds himself in a similar situation entering Friday’s game in Dallas, though Malone said he did not expect Jokic or Aaron Gordon, who missed Wednesday’s game with a non-COVID illness, to be available for the first of two games against the Mavericks.

Assistant coaches watched Hyland’s pregame workout, which went well. Hyland wanted to play, so Malone made the decision to play his second unit sparkplug. Hyland finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes and 30 seconds of playing time.

“There was a stretch in that fourth quarter he was kind of keeping us alive,” Malone said. “I got him out briefly, and I got him right back in because he was the one guy that could put the ball in the hoop.”

Hyland scored 12 of the Nuggets’ 19 points in the fourth quarter. He opened the period with a four-point play. A few minutes later, his fifth 3-pointer of the game put Denver up 10. The Nuggets led by seven when Hyland checked out with five-plus minutes to play. Malone went back to his hot hand a couple of minutes later when the Knicks used a series of missed shots and turnovers to close within three. The final five points of Hyland’s night, a three-point play and a driving layup roughly 30 seconds apart, were only enough to tie the game with 1:05 left after the Knicks used a 12-0 run to move in front. The Knicks scored the final three points from the free throw line, where the visitors scored nine of their 26 fourth-quarter points.

“Give Bones a ton of credit for coming in tonight after missing as much time as he missed to give our offense some life,” Malone said. “It just wasn’t enough tonight, which is unfortunate.”

It wasn’t the outcome hoped for in the Nuggets’ first game this season without Jokic, but it beat another day in the protocols.

“I was just happy to be out there, man, and be back playing basketball. That’s what I love to do,” Hyland said.

“Being away from basketball for literally five days or six days, that felt like the worst thing ever.”

What's Next

Nuggets (9-5) at Dallas Mavericks (8-6), 6:30 p.m. Friday (Altitude TV), American Airlines Center