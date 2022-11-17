Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Crash in El Paso's Lower Valley involves Sun Metro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was injured during a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and another vehicle Monday. The crash happened in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman. A person was taken...
KFOX 14
Bazaar Model Management Launches 11th Annual Texas International Fashion
El Paso, Texas — In honor of El Paso Fashion Week some of the hottest fashion trends were on full display. The latest collections for men, women, and children were shown off by trending runway models based here in the sun city, New Mexico, and Mexico. Some designers featured...
KFOX 14
Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
KFOX 14
Road closure happening Nov. 20th through Nov. 26th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. North Desert between Enchanted Hills and David left lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. South Desert between Redd and Thorn right lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2.
KFOX 14
Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend this week
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports. This website uses cookies. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our...
El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law, YISD provide turkey baskets to local families
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — For the third consecutive year, Cesar Ornelas Injury Law has partnered with Ysleta ISD to provide turkey baskets for families in need. The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Riverside High School. This year they provided 150 turkey baskets for Ysleta ISD. The school is in charge of […]
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
KFOX 14
Texas gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
As El Pasoans get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, some may be looking to travel to loved ones. Recent figures released from AAA show a price drop for Texas drivers at the pump. According to AAA, Texas has the cheapest gas price across the country during one of the busiest...
ktep.org
Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso
Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso (also known as PEEP) is dedicated to introducing and encouraging the enjoyment of Photography as a hobby, a profession, and an art form. PEEP provides an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and an enjoyable forum for the development of artistic and technical photographic skills and promotes a healthy spirit through educational programs, exhibitions, and competitions. It consists of photographers of all skill levels and ages.
cbs4local.com
Inflation hits Thanksgiving dinner, El Pasoans are left finding alternatives
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — Due to supply chain issues and inflation, Thanksgiving meals are more expensive. A Thanksgiving dinner for a family of 10 his up 20% costing $64.05 compared to $53.31 last year, according to The American Farm Bureau Federation. This Farm Bureau list shows how much...
KFOX 14
Mobile pet unit offers discounted services at Memorial Park in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans looking for affordable spay and neuter services, low cost vaccinations, and microchipping can take their furry family members to Memorial Park Sunday morning in Central El Paso. The goal of the Mobile Pet Vet is to help locals care for their pets...
KFOX 14
Families recount tragedies on day of remembrance for traffic victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — November 20 is “World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims” a day many may not be familiar with, it is a day which brings awareness of people who were killed or seriously injured on the roadway. It also honors the first...
Las Cruces law firm gives away $15,000 worth of turkeys to community
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Flores, Tawney, and Acosta, P.C., held its 6th Annual Turkey Drive Saturday, Nov. 19. The Las Cruces personal injury law firm gave away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community. The law firm also presented a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched […]
KFOX 14
Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
Shooting at University of New Mexico campus linked to fight at Lobo-Aggie football game
The NMSP Investigations Bureau is still investigating, but new details have surfaced.
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday tradition, WinterFest, has returned to downtown El Paso. This year the event is packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit and family friendly festivities, according to city officials. The season runs Nov. 19th through Jan. 1, 2023. The festivities kicked off Saturday evening with the lightning of the San The post WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
