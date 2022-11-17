ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KFOX 14

Crash in El Paso's Lower Valley involves Sun Metro

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was injured during a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and another vehicle Monday. The crash happened in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman. A person was taken...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KFOX 14

Road closure happening Nov. 20th through Nov. 26th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. North Desert between Enchanted Hills and David left lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. South Desert between Redd and Thorn right lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend this week

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports. This website uses cookies. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
ROSWELL, NM
KFOX 14

Texas gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

As El Pasoans get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, some may be looking to travel to loved ones. Recent figures released from AAA show a price drop for Texas drivers at the pump. According to AAA, Texas has the cheapest gas price across the country during one of the busiest...
TEXAS STATE
ktep.org

Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso

Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso (also known as PEEP) is dedicated to introducing and encouraging the enjoyment of Photography as a hobby, a profession, and an art form. PEEP provides an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and an enjoyable forum for the development of artistic and technical photographic skills and promotes a healthy spirit through educational programs, exhibitions, and competitions. It consists of photographers of all skill levels and ages.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces law firm gives away $15,000 worth of turkeys to community

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Flores, Tawney, and Acosta, P.C., held its 6th Annual Turkey Drive Saturday, Nov. 19. The Las Cruces personal injury law firm gave away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community. The law firm also presented a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake

Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday tradition, WinterFest, has returned to downtown El Paso. This year the event is packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit and family friendly festivities, according to city officials. The season runs Nov. 19th through Jan. 1, 2023. The festivities kicked off Saturday evening with the lightning of the San The post WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

