Read full article on original website
Related
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Woody Harrelson reveals he and Michael J. Fox drank cobra blood together
Michael J. Fox and lifelong friend Woody Harrelson may as well be blood brothers. While presenting Fox with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Harrelson recounted a shocking tale from when he visited the “Back to the Future” star in Thailand in 1989. Harrelson, 61, said he and Fox, also 61, went out one night when they stumbled upon a kid putting on a fight “between a cobra and a mongoose.” “He taunted a bunch of these cobras and then he found the orneriest cobra, grabbed it by the neck, threw it in a cage...
33 Brutally Funny Marriage Tweets That Have Me Laughing So Hard Someone Needs To Shovel Me Off The Floor
"I love when my husband says, 'Correct me if I'm wrong,' like I would ever pass up that opportunity."
Comments / 0