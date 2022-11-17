Read full article on original website
summerdays
3d ago
insta gram followers for lake 470000 insta gram followers for hobbs 7000 seems the race should have been a no brainer AZ is not blue
Reply(1)
7
Robert Pane
3d ago
If there were 70 printers that were not working properly, or not at all.Something could be wrong with the count. Even if it wasn't done on purpose. 70 is alot. And it probably SHOULD be looked into.
Reply
3
Andy King
3d ago
Printers do run out of ink when you do thousands of ballots, that’s nothing new. It’s operator error if they don’t turn up the darkness again ✔️😩
Reply(5)
2
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County Chairman moved to 'undisclosed location' for safety after midterm elections
PHOENIX - Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates has confirmed that he moved to an undisclosed location for his safety after security concerns connected to the 2022 midterm elections. Deputies from the sheriff's office are also providing a security detail, officials said. Gates, a Republican and one of the leaders of...
Arizona attorney general’s office demands answers to ‘myriad’ voting issues in Maricopa County
Arizona Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a letter Saturday to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office demanding answers to "myriad" Election Day issues.
AOL Corp
An Arizona election official went into hiding over threats as Trump-backed Kari Lake refuses to concede
A top election official in Maricopa County said Sunday he moved to an "undisclosed location." Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates made the move after his office received death threats. Kari Lake, who lost the governor race, raised doubts about the election and suggested legal action. A top election official in...
Maricopa County Chairman Transferred to Undisclosed Location After Death Threats
A top Maricopa County election official has been moved to an undisclosed location over safety concerns following the midterm elections. Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates confirmed on Sunday that he was transferred and provided a security detail after workers at the Arizona county elections office faced months of escalating death threats that made it increasingly difficult to do their job. Gates, a Republican, has faced particular backlash as a vocal critic of false election claims spurred by Trump’s election denialism in 2020. Gates’ transfer comes on the heels of a particularly volatile gubernatorial race in the swing state, in which Trump-backed MAGA candidate Kari Lake lost to Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs. So far, Lake has refused to concede the race. On Monday, hours before she was projected to lose, an attorney for Lake’s campaign allegedly called Maricopa County to warn the office of “a lot of irate people out there” that their campaign “can’t control,” according to The Washington Post. And just last week, a dozen people were seen hurling insults at Gates during a meeting of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors—reportedly at the behest of Lake, according to Fox10.Read it at Fox 10 Phoenix
kjzz.org
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors receives complaints about printer problems on Election Day
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors took public comment for the first time since the election last week. Some showed up expressing concern about the amount of time it’s taken to count all the ballots noting that states like Florida counted faster. However, Florida, and most other states, have...
Three judges won't return to the bench in Maricopa County after election results
For the first time in nearly a decade, voters did not retain three judges in Maricopa County in the 2022 midterm election.
AZFamily
Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues
Do recounts make a difference? New report finds they rarely change election results. Maricopa County Election Department officials say since 2014 there have been three recounts and the judge affirmed the results in all three cases. Attorney general, superintendent of public instruction races likely to face recounts. Updated: Nov. 16,...
ABC 15 News
Nearly half of the Maricopa County school district bonds failed in election
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Several schools aren’t getting the money they asked voters for. Eleven school districts in Maricopa County had bonds on the ballot; five of them failed. The Higley Unified School District as well as the Queen Creek Unified School District both asked for bonds on...
Maricopa County verifying last-minute 'curing' requests
PHOENIX — Maricopa County is currently handling thousands of ballot curing requests that came in at the last minute, election officials said. But not all of them may be legitimate curing requests, those officials said. Curing is a process by which voters who had their ballots rejected can appeal...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Campaign Calls for Redo of Maricopa County Election as Election Protesters Target Maricopa County Supervisors
With Democrat Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs looking likely to become Arizona’s next governor, Republican Kari Lake refuses to concede, alleging election improprieties. Almost half the vote centers in Maricopa County experienced machine tabulation problems on Election Day, resulting in long lines and fears that the ballots never ended up being counted or were commingled with ballots that had already been counted.
santansun.com
Chandler’s new chicken law could face referendum
The Chandler City Council approved allowing backyard chickens in residential neighborhoods on a divided vote. But the fight may not be over. Les Minkus of South Chandler, who has been leading the opposition to the change, said he and like-minded residents intend to get enough signatures so local citizens can vote on the measure in a referendum.
East Valley Tribune
Council delays Ranch vote after stormy meeting
Gilbert Town Council postponed action until Dec. 13 on The Ranch, a proposed 300-acre light industrial project, after developer IndiCap asked for more time to further revise the plan with residents, who jammed a meeting last week to again voice concerns about truck traffic, building heights and incompatibility with their neighborhood.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News
The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
yumadailynews.com
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved program to workforce
MARICOPA COUNTY - The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved $12 million in funding to provide apprenticeship opportunities for county residents, bolstering the pipeline of skilled workers in a variety of career fields. The program is estimated to support a total of 3,000 people find apprenticeships through 2026. The vote...
AOL Corp
Fact check: Arizona poll watcher falsely claims there was election fraud in Maricopa County
The claim: Arizona had fraudulent ballot counts and drop box activity. On Election Day, roughly 60 voting sites in Maricopa County, Arizona, experienced a ballot printing glitch that spawned allegations of voter fraud. It's far from the only such claim out of Arizona, however. An Instagram post shared Nov. 10...
Kari Lake refuses to concede to Katie Hobbs
Republican Kari Lake is refusing to concede after losing the Arizona gubernatorial election to Democrat Katie Hobbs. The Trump-endorsed candidate said Thursday that she was assembling a legal team and planning to challenge the results of the election, wrote Axios. In a video posted on social media, Lake referenced technical problems with some of the voting tabulation machines in Maricopa County, claiming that it suppressed voters and excluded their votes. These claims have been debunked by the Maricopa County board of supervisors. Lake has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and previously refused to say whether she would accept the results of the governor's race if she lost. She is part of the slate of Trump-backed candidates that lost in the midterm elections. Lake reportedly visited former President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago shortly before he announced his bid for re-election. "Rest assured I have assembled the best and brightest legal team, and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week," Lake said. "I'm doing everything in my power to right these wrongs."
roselawgroupreporter.com
Mayor Smith talks future road improvements without Prop 469
MARICOPA — In the wake of voters rejecting a new sales tax that would have gone toward major road projects, including one that Maricopa residents have desperately wanted, Mayor Nancy Smith said other methods of improving traffic conditions will have to be pursued. During Tuesday’s Maricopa City Council meeting,...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Election Integrity in Arizona? WATCH: Dozens of Voters Describe How Ballots NOT Counted
Arizona Republican Voters Describe How Ballots Were Not Counted, Ballots Were Tossed in a Box, and People Were Not Allowed in to Vote. Originally published by: Jim Hoft, 2022-11-13, The Gateway Pundit. On Tuesday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported that when polls opened in Maricopa County at 6 am on...
AZFamily
With 2 majors races too close to call, here’s how recounts work in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the final ballots are counted across Arizona, there are still several races that are too close to call. And thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
Comments / 19