ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

Flu rates high in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu. The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November. “We are seeing a higher-than-average number of...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

RSV leaving many sick across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Respiratory illness season is here and experts shared just how harsh it has been, even this early into the season. As the colder weather has started to settle in, experts say these illnesses are to be expected, but here in Virginia, RSV and the flu have been increasing.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Operation Christmas Child collection week happening now

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Operation Christmas Child collection week is in full swing. It’s a program by Samaritan’s Purse where people in the United States fill shoeboxes with gifts and necessities that are shipped to children worldwide during the holiday season. It’s a Christmas tradition for some in...
theriver953.com

DSS warns of phishing scam

Virginia Department of Social Services has received reports about a scam that involves P-EBT and EBT cardholders receiving calls or texts telling them to activate their EBT account. If a user calls the phishing number, it asks for their card number, pin and then to verify the pin before disconnecting.
NBC12

Proposed revisions to Virginia history standards receive backlash at hearing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people went before the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday to sound off on proposed changes to how history is taught inside the classroom. An overwhelming majority of those who spoke were opposed to the latest document. Some are concerned Sikhism, the fifth-largest religion in the world, won’t get enough attention.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

New Virginia transgender bill proposal

A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Governor unveils plan to increase supply of affordable housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin Friday unveiled his administration’s “Make Virginia Home” plan, promoting an increase in the supply of “attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth.”. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Dominion Energy Virginia responds to AFP story: ‘Smart’ meters are safe

Dominion Energy Virginia responded to a story about customers having their electricity cut off because they refused the installation of “smart” meters. According to Dominion Energy spokesman Jeremy Slayton, Milton Williams and Aeron Mack of Fauquier County were notified twice before their electricity service was cut off for using “unapproved, unsafe meters.”
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
foodmanufacturing.com

Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Western New York sees historic snowstorm

(CNN) - Western New York has been battling a historic snowstorm that has caused massive road closures and flight delays. More than 6 feet of snowfall has been recorded in two locations near Buffalo and Watertown as a state of emergency remains in effect. Extreme snow caused near-zero visibility for...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy