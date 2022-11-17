Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Flu rates high in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu. The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November. “We are seeing a higher-than-average number of...
cbs19news
RSV leaving many sick across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Respiratory illness season is here and experts shared just how harsh it has been, even this early into the season. As the colder weather has started to settle in, experts say these illnesses are to be expected, but here in Virginia, RSV and the flu have been increasing.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia recognized as a top state in national ranking of hospital patient safety
Virginia hospitals have once again been recognized as top performers when it comes to patient safety. Virginia is ranked second overall among states in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade state rankings that are based on the share of hospitals in each state that earn “A” grades.
WHSV
Operation Christmas Child collection week happening now
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Operation Christmas Child collection week is in full swing. It’s a program by Samaritan’s Purse where people in the United States fill shoeboxes with gifts and necessities that are shipped to children worldwide during the holiday season. It’s a Christmas tradition for some in...
theriver953.com
DSS warns of phishing scam
Virginia Department of Social Services has received reports about a scam that involves P-EBT and EBT cardholders receiving calls or texts telling them to activate their EBT account. If a user calls the phishing number, it asks for their card number, pin and then to verify the pin before disconnecting.
Inside Nova
Most commonly seen birds in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Virginia from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 29 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but 29 localities in the Commonwealth once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
NBC12
Proposed revisions to Virginia history standards receive backlash at hearing
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people went before the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday to sound off on proposed changes to how history is taught inside the classroom. An overwhelming majority of those who spoke were opposed to the latest document. Some are concerned Sikhism, the fifth-largest religion in the world, won’t get enough attention.
fox5dc.com
New Virginia transgender bill proposal
A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
wvtf.org
Virginia lawmakers may weigh what to do about precious metal mining next session
Members of the General Assembly are getting ready for another session, and one of the issues on the agenda this year is what to do about the potential mining of precious metals. Virginia is sitting on one of the largest uranium deposits in the country. Plus, the recent interest in...
WHSV
Governor unveils plan to increase supply of affordable housing
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin Friday unveiled his administration’s “Make Virginia Home” plan, promoting an increase in the supply of “attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth.”. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth,...
Augusta Free Press
Dominion Energy Virginia responds to AFP story: ‘Smart’ meters are safe
Dominion Energy Virginia responded to a story about customers having their electricity cut off because they refused the installation of “smart” meters. According to Dominion Energy spokesman Jeremy Slayton, Milton Williams and Aeron Mack of Fauquier County were notified twice before their electricity service was cut off for using “unapproved, unsafe meters.”
WDBJ7.com
VDOT makes changes after audit found it lacked contractors during severe snowstorms
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five months ago, an audit found the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) struggled to hire enough contractors to clear the road during severe snowstorms. And as we head into colder weather, VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond explains what improvements the department has made since then. In the...
foodmanufacturing.com
Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
Centre Daily
Mysterious orbs light up Virginia sky, puzzling some. There’s a simple explanation
A cluster of mysterious orbs lit up the night sky in Virginia this week, puzzling some viewers and prompting theories to grow online. Questions and comments about the lights in Norfolk flooded in on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 16, WAVY reported, including claims of “possible UFO” sightings and “strange orbs seen moving in odd patterns.”
Virginia man maintained cocaine, heroin “stash house” for Danville drug ring
A Virginia man was sentenced to over seven years in prison for his role in a Danville drug ring. But when it came time to sentence him, prosecutors and defense attorneys clashed over whether he was a hardened career offender or a man caught up in circumstances beyond his control.
cardinalnews.org
Snowfall varies dramatically in our region. Guess what this year’s will be in our snowfall competition.
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Snowfall is a terrible place to start if you’re seeking to find patterns or trends in regional climate. Rather than skiing smooth slopes, snowfall totals bounce up...
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
WHSV
Western New York sees historic snowstorm
(CNN) - Western New York has been battling a historic snowstorm that has caused massive road closures and flight delays. More than 6 feet of snowfall has been recorded in two locations near Buffalo and Watertown as a state of emergency remains in effect. Extreme snow caused near-zero visibility for...
Comments / 0