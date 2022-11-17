Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
WSFA
Nonprofit hosts sleep out in Montgomery for homelessness awareness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nov. 12 through Nov. 20 is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is trying to bring awareness to the issue by having people spend the night outside their homes in their cars, in tents and on the ground. Food and home...
WSFA
We’re warming up this week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lengthy period of below normal temperatures has dominated the Southeast as of late... both afternoon highs and early morning lows have been well below where they should be by November standards, but this week might be a bit different. Near normal temperatures are expected as we start the process of warming back up. Sunshine will be abundant at times, but there will be a good bit of cloud coverage, too; along with some extra moisture could come a couple of scattered showers.
WSFA
No big shots of cold loom through early December
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What started out as a very warm month is now officially below normal in Montgomery. Not by much, but through November 20th we are 0.7° below normal. That’s due to a remarkably chilly stretch of weather that began back on the12th. Every single day...
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
WSFA
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
WSFA
Central Elementary School special education teacher uses personal experience to inspire others
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) – Jacqulin Allen is a mother of four and the daughter of a long-time educator. She said her many life experiences are what led her to education, specifically special education. “I have a baby at home who was diagnosed with autism. So, special education is...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another was injured after a Saturday night crash in Dallas County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80 near mile marker 77, about four miles west of Selma. Authorities said 44-year-old Carlton...
WSFA
Newly hired Calera police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief. Chief Hyche says the injuries are not life threatening but will require surgery. The chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co....
WSFA
No. 13 Auburn defeats Texas Southern 72-56
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 16 points, Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore both had 14, and No. 13 Auburn defeated Texas Southern 72-56 on Friday night. Texas Southern, which beat power-conference team Arizona State earlier this week, led early in the second half before Auburn answered with a 15-2 run to retake a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
WSFA
Auburn defeats Western Kentucky 41-17
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday evening. The Tigers scored first with 7:16 left to play in the first quarter as running back Tank Bigsby rushed up the middle for a touchdown - after a drive of 13 plays and 68 yards.
WSFA
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Ramer woman was killed in a Montgomery County crash Saturday night. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Jennifer N. Menefee. According to ALEA, the 2015 Nissan Murano driven by Menefee left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned before striking a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Huntingdon falls to Mary Hardin-Baylor in playoffs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks lost against defending champs Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders in the first round of the NCAAA Division III playoffs Saturday. The Crusaders closed out the first quarter with two touchdowns over the Hawks. Mary Hardin-Baylor’s domination continued for the rest of the game as they...
WSFA
Troy beats Louisiana-Monroe 34-16
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans defeated the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday evening. The Trojans were first to add points in the game as Brooks Bruce scored a 35-yard field goal - with 3:09 left in the first quarter. Troy went on to score three more...
