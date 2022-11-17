ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Citrus County Chronicle

Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the state's capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey's office issued a statement saying she had both asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to...
ALABAMA STATE
AP Top 25: Virginia climbs to No. 5, UNC and Houston are 1-2

Virginia had the difficult task of playing two ranked teams while grieving a tragedy that shook the Cavaliers and the rest of their campus. Playing a week after three football players were shot to death on a bus, Virginia won the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas over No. 16 Illinoisafter taking down No. 7 Baylor. The wins vaulted the Cavaliers from No. 16 to fifth in The Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s...
GEORGIA STATE
Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner

ATLANTA (AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia's recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger's victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used...
GEORGIA STATE
Sound Off calls from Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20

Let’s hope that all those who call and write in that the Chronicle is left-leaning got their fill on Nov. 13’s editorial pages after the election. Not a word about how well the Democrats did. Let us not forget that the “Freedom State” is free for whom? And Florida is responsible for about 10% of the national death toll due to the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
Backroom Briefing: ‘Civil War’ brewing?

TALLAHASSEE — With his lopsided re-election victory and former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement, Gov. Ron DeSantis is in a swirl of questions about his and the Republican Party’s future. “What do you think about Trump’s big announcement and some of the less-than-flattering comments he has...
FLORIDA STATE

