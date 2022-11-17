ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Daily Voice

Suspect ID’d, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Trenton Shooting

Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a Trenton shooting following what they describe as “weeks of combing through evidence and extensive investigative work.”. Steven S. Harper, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and related weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a Monday release. Officers...
TRENTON, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker

Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

Man fatally stabbed, another wounded in Newark Saturday night

NEWARK -- Newark police are looking for whoever is responsible for killing a man and wounding another on Saturday near the 37000 block of Oak St.Police received a call at 7:29 p.m. about reported gunshots in the area. Responding officers found an unresponsive adult man suffering from possible stab wounds.The man died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until authorities contact his next of kin.A second man at the scene, a 42-year-old Newark resident, was found with "significant injuries" and transported to a hospital, police said Sunday in a statement. He is reportedly in stable condition.Newark police detectives are treating the incident as a homicide investigation Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Yama Homayoun at (510) 578-4920 or via email at Yama.Homayoun@newark.org. Information can also be left on the anonymous tip hotline at (510) 578-4965.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting

Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wufe967.com

New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 17-month-old son

A New Jersey woman convicted in July of killing her 17-month-old son in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Camden County Judge Gwendolyn Blue served the life sentence to Heather Reynolds, 45, on Nov. 15, nearly three and a half months after a jury found the defendant guilty of murder.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn

An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
NEWARK, NJ
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Learns Sentence For Fleeing Police

A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for fleeing police, authorities said. Charleston Carter, of Clementon, was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for third-degree eluding police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Nov. 23,...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Man shot dead in Brooklyn, police say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. Officers responded to East 51st Street near Linden Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, Peter George, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. George was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
