Police: Vineland, NJ, Man, Sleeping in Car, Charged With DWI
Authorities in Vineland say a man is facing DWI and reckless driving charges. The Vineland Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call Sunday regarding a driver sleeping inside his vehicle in the area of East Cherry and South 6th Streets. From that call, police charged 31-year-old Jonathan O. Jimenez...
Suspect ID’d, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Trenton Shooting
Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a Trenton shooting following what they describe as “weeks of combing through evidence and extensive investigative work.”. Steven S. Harper, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and related weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a Monday release. Officers...
delawarevalleynews.com
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
Driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in fatal N.J. crash, cops say
An 18-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested weeks after a crash in South River that killed a woman driving another car, authorities said. Matthew Liebowitz was speeding and ignored a stop sign moments before the Oct. 15 collision at the corner of Darrow and Virginia streets, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Police: Egg Harbor Township, NJ teen was speeding in serious crash
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A teen driver has now been criminally charged stemming from a crash earlier this month that left two passengers seriously hurt, township police said. Three Egg Harbor Township High School students, all 17, were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 on Nov. 1 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road.
Man fatally stabbed, another wounded in Newark Saturday night
NEWARK -- Newark police are looking for whoever is responsible for killing a man and wounding another on Saturday near the 37000 block of Oak St.Police received a call at 7:29 p.m. about reported gunshots in the area. Responding officers found an unresponsive adult man suffering from possible stab wounds.The man died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until authorities contact his next of kin.A second man at the scene, a 42-year-old Newark resident, was found with "significant injuries" and transported to a hospital, police said Sunday in a statement. He is reportedly in stable condition.Newark police detectives are treating the incident as a homicide investigation Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Yama Homayoun at (510) 578-4920 or via email at Yama.Homayoun@newark.org. Information can also be left on the anonymous tip hotline at (510) 578-4965.
NBC Philadelphia
Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting
Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Police Respond To Gas Station Burglary
On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey Police Department responded to an alarm at the Sunoco gasoline station at 6501 Delilah Road., near the airport circle. NOTE: This is the first of two burglary incidents in two consecutive days at the same location. Upon arrival at...
wufe967.com
New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 17-month-old son
A New Jersey woman convicted in July of killing her 17-month-old son in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Camden County Judge Gwendolyn Blue served the life sentence to Heather Reynolds, 45, on Nov. 15, nearly three and a half months after a jury found the defendant guilty of murder.
NJ prison officer admits ‘cruel and unusual’ brutal beat-downs
A corrections officer at a prison in South Jersey has admitted to his role in violating the civil rights of inmates, involving brutal beat-downs that went unreported. John Makos, of Millville, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Friday, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. The 42-year-old Makos said he never...
Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn
An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking four men in connection with a double shooting that led to the death of one of the two shot In North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, on the 1700 block of...
fox5ny.com
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
South Jersey Man Learns Sentence For Fleeing Police
A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for fleeing police, authorities said. Charleston Carter, of Clementon, was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for third-degree eluding police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Nov. 23,...
Three more N.J. residents arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Three more New Jersey men, all from South Jersey, have been arrested for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI this week arrested David Krauss of Sewell, along with Nicholas Krauss of Pitman and Russell Dodge Jr. of Pedricktown for engaging in the Capitol attack, which injured more than 100 and killed five.
Man shot dead in Brooklyn, police say
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. Officers responded to East 51st Street near Linden Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, Peter George, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. George was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his […]
fox29.com
South Jersey mother gets life without parole in death of 17-month-old son
CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey woman convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son 4 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Judge Gwendolyn Blue also sentenced 45-year-old Heather Reynolds of Sicklerville last week to concurrent terms on child endangerment and drug counts.
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
