The Montgomery Police Department is still searching for Missing Person, Anderson Green. Green, 65, was last seen on October 11, 2020, around midnight in the 100 block of Windywood Drive in Montgomery, Alabama. Green left his residence traveling on foot and has not been seen or heard from since. Green is prone to seizures and takes medication for his medical-related issues. Green is described as a black male who stands around 5’11” and weighs approximately 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO