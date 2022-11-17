Telluride Town Council passed its 2023 budget Tuesday. The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) examined a draft of its new budget in preparation for passage at its Dec. 7 meeting. The two entities, comprised of elected officials and staff, have been hearing requests for more personnel, and funding for numerous municipal projects, infrastructure needs and increased demand for services in the months and weeks leading up to last week’s exhaustive, nearing-the-finish-line reviews. The pair of budgets serve as each government’s road map for the coming year, documents that support the various goals set forth by need and, to a degree, philosophy.

