Times Gazette
A tale of two bells
From the annual Festival of The Bells to Bell’s Opera House to several recently commissioned commemorative murals in Hillsboro, the nominal and historical legacy of the C.S. Bell Company still pervades, but so, too, do the bells themselves. One such bell was involved in a collision on the evening...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro boil alert notices
The city of Hillsboro has announced a boil advisory for East Walnut Street from Johnson Street to Key Street until further notice. The city has also announced a boil advisory for North West Street between Springlake Avenue and Fenner Avenue. The city has also announced a boil alert for Mary’s...
dayton.com
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop offers nostalgia, wonder to downtown Springfield
A taste of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory now calls Springfield home. Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, known for its candy buffet and walls of both unique and bizarre soda flavors, opened its 101 W. High St. location on Thursday. Potential customers lined up to enter the shop Thursday afternoon....
Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.
Times Gazette
College all-star, 25 cent smokes, free comedy show
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Prose named Trooper of the Year
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle L. Prose, a Hillsboro resident, has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Wilmington Post. The selection of Prose, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Wilmington Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Wilmington Post chose Prose based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
Lighting event to go on despite deputy shot in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Volunteers working in blowing snow and bitter winds were not deterred from decorating the trees with Christmas lights 24 hours after Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot by a suspect in Ross County Thursday night. The second annual “Shine on Chillicothe” lighting could have been postponed or...
greaterspringfield.com
Grandpa Joe’s candy shop hosts grand opening today
Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — opens its Springfield location today. The 6,000-square-foot candy store at 101 W. High St. hosts its grand opening at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop remains open until 10. Springfield is tough,...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Sofidel to Open an Outlet Store Offering Discounts to Locals
PICKAWAY – Locals will be able to take advantage of the local tissue company with discounts on its products starting on Wednesdays. The Italian tissue plant opened in 2018 on a 280-acre plant on US-23 just south of Circleville. The Circleville plant is an integrated facility that incorporates a paper mill, where pulp is transformed into paper, a converting plant that produces the finished product, and a state-of-the-art warehousing facility. The plant has a total production capacity of 140,000 tons a year.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
New life reportedly coming to former Logan’s Roadhouse location
Construction on the vacant Logan's Roadhouse may begin as soon as January, according to the township.
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Red Cross, OhioHealth, and Guardian News holding emergency blood drive for shot deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In partnership with Scioto Valley Guardian and OhioHealth, the American Red Cross is holding two blood drives in honor of Sergeant Eric Kocheran. The Ross County Sheriff’s Deputy is being treated at Grant Medical Center in Columbus after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
iheart.com
"Shine On Chillicothe" 2022 Starts Bigger than Ever Friday Night
Chillicothe's Yoctangee Park is set to be lit up starting Friday night. Our Kevin Coleman spoke to the co-chair of "Shine on Chillicothe." Thanks to an all-woman committee, and large and small donors, the Christmas light display is bigger than ever, with thousands of dollars of string lights. Terressa Reep...
Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — An investigation is underway after a shooting happened in downtown Portsmouth, according to Scioto County dispatchers. Dispatchers confirm the incident happened on Chillicothe Street and Eighth Street near Frank & Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses say two people were shot after a fight downtown. One person was shot […]
Police: 1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into karate studio in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A karate studio in east Columbus was left damaged after a vehicle drove through the building Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers said a vehicle crashed into Excel Karate Systems LLC, located beside Joe's Pizza in the 3000 block of East Broad Street, just before 7 p.m.
Times Gazette
The Pipes of Christmas
A Greenfield remedy for lingering post-pandemic blues will be an uplifting Christmas musical extravaganza to unfold Sunday, Dec. 18. The Pipes of Christmas will highlight the three magnificent and historical organs in Greenfield. The musical tour will consist of an inspiring Christmas half hour organ recital at each of the...
