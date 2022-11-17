ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

KRMG

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after stabbing that left woman dead in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left a woman dead in Sapulpa. On Saturday, police were called to a home where there had been a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the female victim already dead. The suspect at the time was nowhere...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Woman Killed After Crash In Wagoner County

A Tulsa woman has died following a crash northeast of Wagoner on Sunday. OHP says Tonya Delozier was on Highway 251-D in the Whitehorn Cove area when she crossed the center line and hit oncoming traffic. The other driver was not hurt, authorities say. Troopers said Delozier was not wearing...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Neighbors Describe Fatal Crash Into Jenks Home That Started House Fire

A home in Jenks is destroyed after a woman veered off the Creek turnpike and into a home near 33rd West Avenue, sparking a fire. Neighbors said it's their worst nightmare but are thankful the people inside the home weren't hurt. Troopers said the driver died after her pickup burst through a fence and straight into the home. Thankfully, the family members inside got out before it caught on fire.
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Watch: Tulsa Police Foundation Discusses Random Acts Of Kindness

TULSA, Okla. - We are moving into the season of giving and one of the many organizations is helping the Tulsa Police Foundation and it's Random Acts of Kindness. We're happy to welcome back Chelsea Abell with the foundation to talk about the foundation on Monday at noon.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Search carried out for two who disappeared in Turley one year ago

TULSA, Okla. — A search was carried out Saturday by the family of three people who disappeared last year in Tulsa County. Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, went missing in late Oct. of 2021. The remains for Grimes were discovered, but Selby and Parton have never been found.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

29-year-old California man dead after crash in Cherokee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 29-year-old man from San Bernardino, California died after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Friday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-62 near County Road E750 just east of Tahlequah. Angel Vasquez of California was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK

