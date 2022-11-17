Read full article on original website
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
KTUL
Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
Oklahoma man arrested for girlfriend’s murder
KOCO
Man arrested after stabbing that left woman dead in Sapulpa
news9.com
Woman Killed After Crash In Wagoner County
A Tulsa woman has died following a crash northeast of Wagoner on Sunday. OHP says Tonya Delozier was on Highway 251-D in the Whitehorn Cove area when she crossed the center line and hit oncoming traffic. The other driver was not hurt, authorities say. Troopers said Delozier was not wearing...
KTUL
Pedestrian dead after hit and run, Tulsa police searching for driver
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says a pedestrian is dead after being hit near Pine and Memorial. On Nov. 17, around 8:15 p.m., police say a passerby called 911 saying a red Chevy pickup driving north on Memorial hit a man and did not stop. Officers...
news9.com
Woman Warns Others After Sister Loses Leg From Dog Attack On Tulsa Walking Trail
A Tulsa woman is warning people about the dangers of walking on the Katy Trail after her sister loses her leg to a dog attack. Tammy Copeland was attacked by two pit bulls by her house in West Tulsa on November 7th. She spent a week and a half in...
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa; 3-Year-Old Taken To Hospital
Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital Saturday in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said the crash happened near North Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound and hit another vehicle that was coming out of a...
KTUL
Sapulpa police arrest 28-year-old man suspected of stabbing, killing girlfriend
Neighbors Describe Fatal Crash Into Jenks Home That Started House Fire
Owasso PD arrested man accused of breaking into apartments, found standing over a sleeping woman
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police arrested 23-year-old David Anthony Ward Jr., for a break-in investigators said happened Wednesday. A woman reported that she was asleep in her bedroom Wednesday morning when she woke up and found a man standing over her bed with his pants pulled down. The man left the home, and the victim called 911.
news9.com
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Gives Out More Than 600 Turkeys To Families
Tulsa County deputies spent some time handing out Thanksgiving food to folks this weekend. The sheriff's office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out more than 600 turkeys and side dishes to families. Tulsa Police also helped give out meals.
Fiery crash claims the life of 29-year-old and leaves Jenks family without home
KTUL
Owasso police arrest man accused of breaking into woman's home, exposing himself
Haskell woman sentenced for causing deadly collision while under influence of meth
TULSA, Okla. — A Haskell woman who caused a collision, which killed another driver, while under the influence of methamphetamine was sentenced in federal court on Nov. 18, 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Courtney Gail Lawson, 43, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three...
news9.com
Watch: Tulsa Police Foundation Discusses Random Acts Of Kindness
TULSA, Okla. - We are moving into the season of giving and one of the many organizations is helping the Tulsa Police Foundation and it's Random Acts of Kindness. We're happy to welcome back Chelsea Abell with the foundation to talk about the foundation on Monday at noon.
KOKI FOX 23
Search carried out for two who disappeared in Turley one year ago
TULSA, Okla. — A search was carried out Saturday by the family of three people who disappeared last year in Tulsa County. Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, went missing in late Oct. of 2021. The remains for Grimes were discovered, but Selby and Parton have never been found.
okcfox.com
Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TPD: Man robbed by 5 people, suspects lead police on chase in stolen car
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was robbed at gun point in east Tulsa on Thursday night. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the victim was held at gun point as five people stole his wallet, phone and vehicle. TPD Robbery Lt. Justin Ritter told FOX23 the victim knew...
KTUL
29-year-old California man dead after crash in Cherokee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 29-year-old man from San Bernardino, California died after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Friday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-62 near County Road E750 just east of Tahlequah. Angel Vasquez of California was pronounced dead at the scene.
