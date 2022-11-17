ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

33rd Annual Turkey Trot in Bismarck is a go

By Joel Porter
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FQMs_0jExUPzs00

Bismarck, ND- A popular Thanksgiving tradition in Bismarck will be underway again.

On Thursday, organizers were handing out race packets to runners and walkers who are signed up for the 33rd annual Turkey Trot .
The money raised benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Assocation of North Dakota.
The group uses the money to help families who have a loved one living with the disease pay for medication, equipment, lung transplants and college scholarships.

“I always say if the weather is great the week before, registrations go way up. However, we got a lot of registrations during the blizzard. And I don’t know if it was people sitting at home who had time to do it. But, it didn’t seem to slow anyone down,” Pam Thompson, the development director with the CFA said.

The race takes off just after 9:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving along Arbor Avenue off Washington Street in Bismarck.
The registration is all online, and people can continue to sign up, even on race day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Free Pumpkin Pie giveaway in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s always room for pumpkin pie, especially during Thanksgiving. And tomorrow, families in Bismarck will get the chance to get a free pumpkin pie! Morgan Hayden, a State Farm agent in the Capital City, is hosting the free pie event tomorrow from 1-5 p.m. at 101 Slate Drive in Bismarck, suite […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

BRB: The Bismarck Big One Craft Fair

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 37th annual Bismarck Big One Christmas Craft Fair has come to town, and it brings with it some of the midwest’s most creative minds in an all-purpose holiday shopping expo. The biggest and most famous example of the Big One craft fair takes place in Minot, but over the span […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

More families in need this holiday season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More people are expected to require assistance this holiday season than in prior years. This year, the Salvation Army in Bismarck is preparing to provide toys to around 300 families, which is more than last year. Volunteer Deborah DeLaVergne sorts the toys donated by the community....
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Mandan Holiday Festivities

During the conversation, Schanandore discussed what's happening in Mandan next week, how people can help or donate at Holiday Lights on Main, more about helping local charities, and incentives to shop in Mandan for small business Saturday.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For a taste of Jamaican cuisine, you don’t have to travel far. Just head over to the Kirkwood Mall near Kay Jewelers. Suzzy’s Island Twist just opened a week ago in the Kirkwood Mall and is serving up items like jerk chicken and jerk pork.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Shop small at the Big One Craft Show

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Big One Art and Craft Show is the largest craft show in Bismarck to date. For its 13th year in Bismarck, it welcomed over 7,000 people while it hosted over 160 vendors with varying talents and handmade goods. “I call them cowgirl cuffs, I do...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Behind the scenes of The City of Bismarck

This is the second annual Citizen Academy. Last year’s pilot project was eight weeks long with a group of 12 residents. This time around, there will be a class of 20 residents over 13 weeks. And all 14 departments of the city will come with a three-hour class and a tour.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

In ND, Is Bismarck The Most Expensive City To Live in?

What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Dakota Zoo African penguin surprise: hopes of chicks in the near future

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The African Penguin exhibit at the Dakota Zoo seems to be a fan favorite, and now there is even more excitement. The Dakota Zoo works with the Species Survival Plan (SSP) to assist breeding towards conservation of endangered species. The Dakota Zoo colony just added three female penguins, Lynn, Coretta, and Emily, to the exhibit, and the bachelors are excited!
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy