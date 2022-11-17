Read full article on original website
Sparty Friends at Lima City Schools gather together for Thanksgiving meal
Thanksgiving is almost here, but some students at Lima City Schools kicked off the holiday a little early. Students involved in the "Sparty Friends" mentoring program gathered inside Unity Elementary School early this afternoon to enjoy a thanksgiving meal together. This year, thirty-two big siblings, colloquially known as "Bigs," from West Middle School, and thirty-two little siblings, colloquially known as "Littles," from Freedom, Heritage, Independence, and Unity Elementary schools gathered together for a thanksgiving feast to help continue build relationships and celebrate the holiday.
Liberty Arts Magnet School Builders Club and Kiwanis Club makes a donation to Our Daily Bread
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students involved in the Liberty Arts Magnet School Builders Club were selected by the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation to make a generous donation. Earlier this afternoon, Liberty students presented a check of $250 to Director Randy Kimpel from Our Daily Bread which will be used in the general fund for food expenses and bills. The Builders Club at Liberty was designated as a distinguished club, and club members frequently volunteer at Our Daily Bread. As a result of their hard work and service to Our Daily Bread, the Kiwanis Foundation chose the Builders Club to make this generous donation as a way to positively impact the community.
Teachers at Liberty Arts Magnet hope to build reading and writing skills through their literacy night event
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Building and developing reading and writing skills at an early age is critical for students. Teachers and staff at Liberty Arts Magnet School are taking this task head-on by hosting a literacy night for Liberty students this evening. Teachers have created games and activities such as creating a variety of words through anagram tiles and story sequencing where students have a set of pictures and can create a story from beginning to end. Through all the games and activities, teachers strive to not only help their students build on their literacy skills but to send home the message of the importance of reading and writing.
Fun and information had at the 2022 Healthy Families Expo
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Activate Allen County and Mercy Health want to make sure that families are on the path to having a healthy holiday. The Healthy Families Expo was full of activities for the kids and information about area resources for adults. The young people could enjoy the bounce house, get a balloon sculpture, and get their face painting. Adults could visit one of dozens of booths to learn about local programs to help promote a healthy mind, body, and spirit. Stedic Music helped keep the crowd entertained throughout the afternoon. Plus, with the help of Santa and one of his reindeer, the Expo shows that the holidays could be more than just merry and bright.
Lima Seventh Day Adventist Church holds Thanksgiving Community Recognition Award Service
Press Release from the Lima Seventh Day Adventist Church: The Lima Seventh Day Adventist Church on Spencerville Road held its second annual Community Thanksgiving Award Service on November 19. The program recognized 13 outstanding officers, volunteers, and community leaders and 8 organizations serving the Lima community, including the Lima Fire Department, The Lima Police Department, Our Daily Bread, Lima Rescue Mission, Habitat for Humanity, Bradfield Community Center, Family Promise, and Bittersweet at Betty’s Farm. The full list of community awardees was:
The public is invited to the annual Lima Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A Lima non-profit organization is making sure that everyone has a place to go to on Thanksgiving. The Lima Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be Thursday November 24th at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. For a second year in a row, the meal will be put on by the Compassionate Ministries of Lima. But the event has been going on decades with various families and organizations hosting the dinner. Besides serving up Thanksgiving favorites, the meal gives people the chance to come together in fellowship for the holiday.
Mornings with the Maestro helps foster a love of music in children
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It is never too early to foster young children’s love of music. Fresh off his performance with the Lima Symphony Orchestra on Friday night, Cellist Henry Shapard entertained a different crowd at the Mornings with the Maestro hosted by the Lima Public Library. During the event, he showed the kids just how fun and versatile the cello can be, by demonstrating how it reflect different emotions and even mimic some animal sounds. Shapard started playing the Cello when he was three years old and says playing for children are his favorite performance.
David Trinko: Lima man’s work of pine art
As the days get colder and Christmastime nears, some people may have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads. Joe Teodosio envisions tinsel, garland and twinkling lights on Christmas trees. “I’m very innovative,” Teodosio said. “I dream about how I’m going to decorate.”. People in the...
Work on the Saint Marys Theater marquee begins
ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - The renovations continue at the St. Marys Theater, and today it was time to start working on bringing one of its most iconic features back to its glowing glory. The marquee and the blade with the name Saint Marys came down, to be reconstructed by...
Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
Crisis Intervention Team graduates honored
The lack of mental health crisis services across the U.S. has resulted in law enforcement officers serving as first responders to most crises. A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program is an innovative, community-based approach to improve the outcomes of these encounters. To help officers navigate the complex world of behavioral...
Door, stained-glass window repairs planned
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society is known for exceptional exhibits that preserve local history and educate all ages. This year’s Community Foundation Match Day will focus gifts on the preservation of the Society’s home at the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center. “In July, the...
Riddell purchases salon at age 19
DELPHOS — Emmalee Riddell was the proud new owner of the Cameo Beauty Salon in April at the tender age of 19. Riddell, daughter of Kim Furry and Brian Riddell, graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate’s degree the same time she graduated from Jefferson High School with her diploma in 2021. She graduated with honors from both schools.
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop offers nostalgia, wonder to downtown Springfield
A taste of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory now calls Springfield home. Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, known for its candy buffet and walls of both unique and bizarre soda flavors, opened its 101 W. High St. location on Thursday. Potential customers lined up to enter the shop Thursday afternoon....
Ohio State Lima students taking part in several fun activities for Beat Michigan Week
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - There is more excitement on the Ohio State Lima campus this week, and it's not just because they get some days off for the holiday. It is "Beat Michigan" week, and the Lima Buckeyes had a few extra activities that they could take part in to get them pumped up before the game. Students could make a button or magnet to show their Ohio State spirit or maybe even a bracelet or necklace. Some even tried their hand at paper football, as a warm-up before the Buckeye face that team up north.
TIS cuts ribbon on new facility
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
Findlay Post announces Trooper of the Year and Radio Dispatcher of the Year
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper David Lopez II has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Findlay Post. The selection of Trooper Lopez, 30, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Findlay Post....
Teens for Christ planning comeback
LIMA — Teens for Christ may restart its local ministry next fall, according to its November newsletter. The Christian outreach organization, which hosted its annual fundraiser in October, temporarily halted its local ministry this fall amid a criminal investigation into claims of sexual misconduct. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office...
Ohio town on alert after up to 40K mink unleashed into community
VAN WERT, Ohio -- Thousands of mink have been let loose in an Ohio community. While the small mammals may look gentle, people living there worry the animals are going to wreak havoc in the wild. The mink are on the run. Tuesday, Van Wert police released a statement saying...
Lima Symphony Orchestra showcases modern classical music during Friday concert
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was classic music through a modern lens, during the Lima Symphony Orchestra's second concert of the season. With featured cellist Henry Shapard, the symphony put on the concert “Past and Present Sounds.” Friday's performance included pieces from three living composers, plus some new takes on old ideas. While some people might think classical music comes from the 1800's or older, conductor Andrew Crust says classical music is a diverse array of styles that is still alive today.
