EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he stabbed his son during an argument in Eastpointe on Wednesday. Richard Raymond Mayack, 68, and his 35-year-old son, Vince, had a verbal argument that escalated to a physical fight at a home in the 24000 block of Kelly Road, authorities said. During that fight, Mayack is accused of grabbing a knife and stabbing his son in the head and abdomen.

EASTPOINTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO