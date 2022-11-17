ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

Arab American News

Whitmer reflects on Nov election, misinformation around public health and more in interview

DETROIT — Fresh off a double digit election victory over a Trump-backed candidate, Governor Whitmer spoke at the 50th anniversary gala for ACCESS in Detroit on Thursday. More than 1,000 people attended the half-a-century celebration at the Marriott hotel in the Renaissance Center for an organization that began as a modest, volunteer-run effort to support the area’s growing immigrant population out of a small storefront in the Southend of Dearborn.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield attorney, business owner convicted of tax crimes

A Michigan business owner and personal injury attorney with offices in Southfield was convicted of tax crimes Nov. 16 at the conclusion of a jury trial in federal court. Carl L. Collins, III was found guilty of willfully filing five false tax returns for himself and one of his businesses.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Spinal Column

Oakland County voters approve 10-year, .95 transit millage

On November 8, Oakland County voters approved a 10-year, .95 millage measure to maintain and expand public transit services. The millage, which begins this year, will replace three existing transit millages, including the expiring SMART millage. Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter released the following statement in response to the election...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud

A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge suppresses evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder case

An Oakland County judge has decided to suppress some evidence in the Danielle Stislicki murder case because of how it was acquired. In an opinion published Nov. 16, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen said evidence linked to a leaked polygraph administered to Stislicki’s accused killer Floyd Galloway can’t be used in his upcoming trial because it was obtained through a violation of attorney-client privilege.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Father charged after argument with son leads to stabbing in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he stabbed his son during an argument in Eastpointe on Wednesday. Richard Raymond Mayack, 68, and his 35-year-old son, Vince, had a verbal argument that escalated to a physical fight at a home in the 24000 block of Kelly Road, authorities said. During that fight, Mayack is accused of grabbing a knife and stabbing his son in the head and abdomen.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Oakland Press

Madison Heights-based Puff Cannabis giving away 1700 turkeys

Madison Heights-based Puff Cannabis Company announced it is giving away more than 1700 turkeys to people in need for this year’s Thanksgiving holiday, according to a press release. Turkeys will be given away on a first- come, first- serve basis, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary. Upcoming turkey...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud

The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

$2.5M opioid ring busted in Detroit, two doctors arrested

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Federal authorities have arrested a total of six people who they said were running a major opioid distribution ring. According to the FBI, six people - including two doctors - used three locations in Detroit as a cover for their opioid criminal enterprise that was worth more than $2.5 million.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County says 830 serial rapists found in 11,000 rape kits

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor said it had tested more than 11,300 rape kits that had been discovered 13 years ago. It took more than a decade of hard work by the prosecutor's office but those kits which were found in an off-site evidence warehouse back in 2009 are now all tested.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

