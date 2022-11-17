Read full article on original website
Arab American News
Whitmer reflects on Nov election, misinformation around public health and more in interview
DETROIT — Fresh off a double digit election victory over a Trump-backed candidate, Governor Whitmer spoke at the 50th anniversary gala for ACCESS in Detroit on Thursday. More than 1,000 people attended the half-a-century celebration at the Marriott hotel in the Renaissance Center for an organization that began as a modest, volunteer-run effort to support the area’s growing immigrant population out of a small storefront in the Southend of Dearborn.
The Oakland Press
Southfield attorney, business owner convicted of tax crimes
A Michigan business owner and personal injury attorney with offices in Southfield was convicted of tax crimes Nov. 16 at the conclusion of a jury trial in federal court. Carl L. Collins, III was found guilty of willfully filing five false tax returns for himself and one of his businesses.
Spinal Column
Oakland County voters approve 10-year, .95 transit millage
On November 8, Oakland County voters approved a 10-year, .95 millage measure to maintain and expand public transit services. The millage, which begins this year, will replace three existing transit millages, including the expiring SMART millage. Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter released the following statement in response to the election...
Stislicki case in jeopardy? Judge rules much of the evidence is tainted
There’s a major shake-up in the case of Floyd Galloway Jr., the man accused of killing Danielle Stislicki.
1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning
Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
'Onto 2024;' Macomb GOP reelects chairman as state party leadership power struggle brews
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite the midterms ending only a week ago, it's the 2024 general election that many are now looking toward. In their first meeting following a bruising 2022 Midterm election, the Republican Party in Macomb County reelected Mark Forton as the chairman. With Democrats sweeping...
Detroiters protest substandard rental units as eviction rise
Dozens of Detroiters were out Friday, protesting Munoz Realty on Michigan Avenue. One of those protesting was Derek Grigsby.
The Oakland Press
Attorney General Nessel re-issues video warning of consequences of school threats
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is re-issuing her video that explains the consequences of making threats against schools, following a recent increase in incidents in Oakland County and around the state. “A recent increase in threats of violence have been reported at Michigan schools,” Nessel said in a statement Thursday,...
UAW presidential candidate wants judge to extend deadline for election ballots
One of the five candidates running for president of the UAW has filed a federal lawsuit in Detroit requesting at least an additional month to have ballots returned in the union’s first direct election of top leaders. The lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit by candidate...
Northville couple to be honored with memorial service
Monday night, family members and first responders are planning to gather at the site of the crash to remember the lives of Kadry and Salamen.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud
A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
Drivers Beware: Roundabout Coming To Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan
Residents of Orion Township, like many of us, get used to three roads intersecting. Especially residents driving on a dirt road thinking they live in a rural enough area; you won't see many major construction projects--why would you need them? It's a dirt road, right?. Where is the new round-about...
The Oakland Press
Judge suppresses evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder case
An Oakland County judge has decided to suppress some evidence in the Danielle Stislicki murder case because of how it was acquired. In an opinion published Nov. 16, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen said evidence linked to a leaked polygraph administered to Stislicki’s accused killer Floyd Galloway can’t be used in his upcoming trial because it was obtained through a violation of attorney-client privilege.
fox2detroit.com
Father charged after argument with son leads to stabbing in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he stabbed his son during an argument in Eastpointe on Wednesday. Richard Raymond Mayack, 68, and his 35-year-old son, Vince, had a verbal argument that escalated to a physical fight at a home in the 24000 block of Kelly Road, authorities said. During that fight, Mayack is accused of grabbing a knife and stabbing his son in the head and abdomen.
The Oakland Press
Madison Heights-based Puff Cannabis giving away 1700 turkeys
Madison Heights-based Puff Cannabis Company announced it is giving away more than 1700 turkeys to people in need for this year’s Thanksgiving holiday, according to a press release. Turkeys will be given away on a first- come, first- serve basis, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary. Upcoming turkey...
What Macomb County voters are saying about a Trump 2024 presidential run
Macomb County played a huge role in helping Trump win Michigan in 2016, winning the county by 11%. In 2020, he won by 8% but did lose Michigan and the presidential election in the state.
The Oakland Press
Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud
The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
fox2detroit.com
$2.5M opioid ring busted in Detroit, two doctors arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Federal authorities have arrested a total of six people who they said were running a major opioid distribution ring. According to the FBI, six people - including two doctors - used three locations in Detroit as a cover for their opioid criminal enterprise that was worth more than $2.5 million.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County says 830 serial rapists found in 11,000 rape kits
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor said it had tested more than 11,300 rape kits that had been discovered 13 years ago. It took more than a decade of hard work by the prosecutor's office but those kits which were found in an off-site evidence warehouse back in 2009 are now all tested.
fox2detroit.com
University of Michigan law school says it won't participate in U.S. News Rankings
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan says its law school is no longer participating in the popular U.S. News & World Report rankings, which historically has been a well-publicized list that colleges have advertised as a marketing tool. In a letter to the law school, Dean...
