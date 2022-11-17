ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks Red Cup Day 2022: Get A Free Reusable Cup With Holiday And Hand-Crafted Orders

Just in time for the holidays, Starbucks is celebrating once again by having its annual Red Cup Day, where customers can receive a free 16-ounce, limited-edition reusable red cup with a qualifying drink order, according to Starbucks. By giving out reusable cups for free among other environmental efforts, Starbucks hopes to cut down on at least half of the plastic waste in the environment by 2030. Starbucks' limited-edition reusable red cup for 2022 is partly made up of recycled materials, and customers can get 10 cents off their beverage purchase and an extra 25 stars if they're Starbucks Rewards members just by bringing a reusable cup to any Starbucks location and getting their drink made in the cup.
Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes

The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
You can get cheap Krispy Kreme doughnuts just by pulling a face

Krispy Kreme is on a mission to inspire and reward the nation in the art of pulling spooky faces with Tiree Dawson, runner-up in the annual World Gurning Championships. Krispy Kreme is rewarding Brits who pull fiendish faces with a discount of up to 30% on their favourite doughnut dozen in Krispy Kreme shops.
Arby's Is Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Items

While the rest of the fast-food game is focusing on all things pretzel buns and chicken sandwiches, Arby's is going back to the basics. Earlier this year, the sandwich chain introduced its first-ever burger in the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. A limited-time item, the burger quickly sold out due to rave reviews. Now, it's coming back later this month.
Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks

November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
The Costco Pie That’s Actually Two Desserts in One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Costco shoppers expect to get a lot for their money. A set of tires includes balancing and rotation, gift cards come at a hefty discount, and two jars of the best pasta sauce cost the same price as one at a regular grocery. At this time of year when food and festivities push budgets to the breaking point, I’ve uncovered a deal that turned out to be a two-for-one dessert. And I can’t wait to serve it this holiday season. It’s Costco’s bakery apple pie!
Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving Menu Is Officially Back

Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, and for many this comes with no small amount of stress. The elaborate meal generally takes hours — even days — for a person to prep, cook, and serve. Then, there's the financial commitment. A turkey alone is likely to cost far more than usual, thanks to the fact that turkey production was lowered in 2019 because people weren't buying the fowl as much, per The New York Times, and then the pandemic further reduced production. Plus, widespread avian flu has hit 44.6 million chickens and turkeys in the U.S. alone this year, and historic inflation levels have driven prices up even more, says USA Today. In fact, turkey prices were a whopping 17% higher in September of 2022 than they were the year before!
These Restaurant Chains Are Open For Thanksgiving

While many Americans will sit down and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, some will opt to skip the tradition. Although many, if not most, major chain restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, there will be plenty of options for those opting to skip a meal at home. While some restaurants will be offering their standard menu, others will provide a special Thanksgiving Day menu for those who just do not want to cook.
Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
