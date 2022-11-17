ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Crandon Park celebrates 75 years of community park service

By Hank Tester
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

MIAMI -- There are so many "Kodachrome Memories" at Crandon Park, located on the north end of Key Biscayne.

Established in 1947, folks will remember the old Crandon Park Zoo which was relocated to south Miami-Dade and renamed Zoo Miami.

There are plenty of memories of the little train that entertained kids and adults as it trailed through the park.

The land was once a part of the Coconut Plantation, owned by the Matheson family. William Matheson deeded the property to the county. In return, the county built a causeway that connected Key Biscayne to the mainland.

The park was developed. And over the years, the tennis center hosted major tournaments. The same for the golf course, the water, the beaches, the reefs ... a huge 75-year history.

Ed Pritchard, the park's interpretive programs supervisor, said: "The 75th Jubilee is a great opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy Crandon Park in all its glory, history."

There is so much to do at Crandon Park — and at the old zoo site, what is now known as Crandon Gardens. There is the Crandon Park Visitor and Nature Center, a gateway to wonderful bike paths. And there's Bear Cut Nature Preserve and Trail, which offers waterfront hiking. Visitors can stumble across an ancient, fossilized root reef, one of only two in the world.

The Parks mission emphasizes preservation and environmental education.

Pritchard told CBS4, "We take it upon ourselves to not only protect the area," but also to, "interpret it to the community and get the community involved in the conservation effort."

Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department saw park usage skyrocket during the pandemic — the fresh air a relief from being cooped up and locked down. Crandon Park was a place to get away, hike, bike and enjoy outdoor programs.

Prichard reminds us, "We ran those programs during the pandemic. Parks were the savior for the communities."

So how about that 75th Jubilee? It runs November 19 and 20.

According to the county, "The jubilee will host engaging, eco-focused recreation activities led by Miami-Dade Parks and county partners, including a beach clean-up on Saturday morning, walking tours of Crandon Gardens, music performances, a beer and wine garden, a vendors' market, a fun zone, nature-inspired art installations, educational displays, and conservation-in-action demonstrations.

"Guests will also have an opportunity to participate in a variety of expert-led interactive workshops free of charge, including flower-to-fruit harvesting, native orchid planting, rain barrel collection and water conservation, and landscape sketching."

Admission is free.

The Jubilee runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Crandon Gardens, 6747 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

