Sinterklaas Returns to Pella December 3rd
Pella Historical Society is bringing back Sinterklaas Day festivities. A parade returns to Franklin Street on Saturday, December 3rd to welcome in the Dutch’s popular version of St. Nicholas at 10 a.m. A meet and greet will follow at the Pella Historical Village in the Scholte Church. The event...
Knoxville Public Library Report
The Knoxville Public Library is funded primarily by the residents of Knoxville, Marion County Board of Supervisors, state/federal monies, private donations and collection of fees. The annual report has just been released. Income for fiscal year 2022 showed over $318,000 came from the city, which is the largest portion of...
Glory the Dog helps with Crisis
Glory, a German Shepherd dog, recently returned from Columbus, Ohio along with her trainer Justin Smith for some intense national training for a period of nine days. Smith, who is a battalion chief with the Knoxville Fire Department, said the dog came through training very well. Those at the national training site tried to distract the dogs with items such as helicopters and drones. The dogs also were at the zoo around other animals.
Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds
Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. Knoxville CIty Manager Heather Ussery tells KNIA/KRLS News about the development, “This project came...
Ellis Law Offices Hat/Glove Drive Ongoing
The 12th annual Ellis Law Offices Hat/Glove drive has begun. Ryan Ellis said the program started 12 years ago when he saw kids crossing the street on a brutally cold day without hats or gloves, and so he donated items to be dropped off that day. Ellis said that since that point, the drive has grown tremendously, and last year it collected 1500 items to be donated to schools across Warren County, and all donations are matched by a dollar amount with a check presented to Unravel Pediatric Cancer – Iowa.
American Home Findings Association to Move
It’s official, American Home Findings Association (AHFA) will be moving their operation in Knoxville from the Iowa State Extension Office to the Raceway Mall at 831 North Lincoln Street in Knoxville. They will be located in Suite 1050. Katy Gottschalk, spokesperson for AHFA tells KNIA/KRLS News that all their...
Season of Gratitude Continuing at Central College
It’s the Season of Gratitude at Central College, a program that extends to students and faculty alike and challenges campus to give to others locally and beyond. This past week was the annual food drive, with boxes available on campus for non-perishable food donations, and highlighted by a visit from the KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio at the Maytag Student Center on Thursday.
Knoxville Snow Ordinance Reminders
Snow has already hit Marion County. What are some of the rules pertaining to dealing with the snow?. Meredith Clark, Knoxville Community Service Officer tells KNIA/KRLS News about the snow ordinance, “A snow ordinance being put into effect actually happens from Chief Fuller. He will decide that and it is based on if we’re expected to get one inch or more of snow and ice.”
Bank Iowa Donates to Athletic Departments for Touchdowns Scored
Bank Iowa made a donation following the fall sports season to the Pella Community School District and Pella Christian High School. The local branch gave $20 for every home touchdown scored by the Dutch and Eagles over the past few months as part of their “Powered by” segment for 92.1 KRLS. All proceeds from the donations are going to support the athletics programs at both Pella and Pella Christian Schools. Combined, $1,120 was donated.
Tour of Stores, Tree Lighting Returning Monday
The holiday season kicks off in Pella Monday with the annual tree lighting at the returning De Kerstdagen Tour of Stores. Most downtown Pella businesses will have extended hours from 5 to 8 p.m. and Marion County Bank will be selling discounted Pella Bucks at the same time, with 10% off up to $500 per household. The annual tree lighting ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. on the Tulip Toren, which includes a proclamation by Mayor Don DeWaard and performances of Christmas Carols from Pella and Pella Christian students. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with kids and horse-drawn carriage rides will also be going after 6 p.m. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio will be at the kickoff to the holidays in Pella.
Warren County Residents Well Grants
Warren County residents who have a private well on their property can take advantage of the Grants-to-Counties program to have it cleaned and monitored. The program will test the well for Total Coliform Bacteria, E. coli, and Arsenic for free, reimburse up to $500 for plugging a well, up to $300 for plugging a cistern, and up to $1,000 for well rehabilitation. For more information on the Grants-to-Counties program, contact Warren County Environmental Health.
Simpson Productions “Little Women” Continuing Today
Simpson Productions is continuing their showings of Little Women this weekend. The show is adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, and features the story of Jo March and her sisters as they grow up during the Civil War. Director Ann Woldt tells KNIA News she was drawn to the adaptation because it is a timeless book that she grew up with, and has lessons that still hold true today from a book written in the 1860’s.
Fire Department Pumper is Arriving
The Knoxville Fire Department received approval by the Knoxville City Council in early October to purchase a refurbished rescue pumper for the cost of $345,500. The pumper is expected to arrive in Knoxville Tuesday. The refurbished pumper has increased storage for more equipment. According to firemen at the Knoxville station the pumper that is being purchased will replace another truck the department currently uses.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Library Annual Report
Today's Let's Talk Indianola features Indianola Library Director Michele Patrick about their annual report.
Helping Hand of Warren County Sale
The Helping Hand of Warren County is holding their annual Holiday Sale today. The helping hand will have clothes, toys, decorations, household items, and more will be available, with all proceeds from the sale going to the facility maintenance and to stock the food pantry. The sale will be during their extended hours from 9am to noon today.
Let’s Talk Pella – City Council Latest
City Administrator Mike Nardini discusses the latest with the Pella City Council.
Indianola City Council to Review Sign Exemption Requests
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening. The council will hold a pair of public hearings on sign exemption requests, and consider a major site plan addition to the property for a drive-thru restaurant at 102 N Jefferson Way. The council will also a public hearing on amending the city sign code, and a public hearing on the sale of property located at 1206 W 2nd Ave, and consider a preliminary plat for Indianola Industrial Park 3, and a preliminary plat for Heritage Hills 12. Before the meeting begins, the council will meet in a study session to review the Master Plan Document, and review the recommendations from the Indianola Sustainability committee.
Knoxville City Council to Meet
The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session on Monday, November 21. They will set a date of meeting to approve an agreement with Ridge Development LLC including annual appropriation tax increment payments. They will establish fees and charges for Parks and Recreation Services. They will receive the annual report from the library, hold a public hearing on the Ridge Development plan, establish a related Urban Renewal Area, plans and projects, among other items related to the development. They will consider rezoning amendments and vacant building permits and inspections, and consider the use of golf carts and UTV’s on city streets, among other matters.
Knoxville Panthers vs. Cancer Looks To Build On Already Successful Silent Auction
The Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad had their first full game action on Thursday night in the annual Pride Scrimmage. While the Panthers beat Ottumwa 40-32 there is a more important meaning behind the game, than just playing someone else in a different color of uniform. The Pride Scrimmage requires teams that participate in the games also perform a community service project. The Panthers vs. Cancer game on January 21st will be the service project that Knoxville is tied to. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he and his wife Megan have been hard at work all offseason to help make the silent auction even better than last year.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/21/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 16 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, THREE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ACCIDENTS, ONE RESCUE, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE DOG CALL, ONE CIVIL CALL, ONE DOMESTIC, AND ONE OTHER CALL. IN THE PAST...
