ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

November SNAP benefits have been loaded onto EBT cards in Virginia

By Jakob Cordes
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QL2iR_0jExTcUE00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — SNAP benefits were loaded onto EBT cards across Virginia on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

ABC stores across Virginia to close for Thanksgiving Day

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Virginians are currently receiving emergency SNAP allocations that are automatically granted at the maximum level for each recipient’s household size. You can check how much you should have received Wednesday in the chart below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vk4uO_0jExTcUE00

While the extra benefits have been in place for over two years, states are still required to request the benefits again each month and await approval. If you want to apply for SNAP benefits, you can do so online on Virginia’s CommonHelp website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Flu rates high in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu. The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November. “We are seeing a higher-than-average number of...
VIRGINIA STATE
vccs.edu

Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to Increase Food Access for Students Across the Commonwealth with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation Investment

Interim Asst. Vice Chancellor for Public Relations. Richmond, VA – (Nov. 21, 2022) The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation has awarded $125,000 to the. Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to help community colleges students secure resources to alleviate food, housing and other insecurities that stand in the way of their success.
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Circle of Love Toy Drive comes to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Circle of Love Foundation is holding their 19th holiday toy drive, and this time they are spreading their holiday cheer to Virginia. The toy drive will sponsor 100 children in Virginia for Christmas. The holiday boxes are at Lake Anna, but if you can’t make...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts

Several southwestern school districts in Virginia have less than a month before losing a key mental health services provider, which is citing changes in how the state handles the provision of such services as a reason for pulling out. Family Preservation Services announced in a Oct. 27 letter that it would cease providing therapeutic day […] The post As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan

At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Virginia employment numbers mixed; jobs still need to be filled

The number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million workers in October 2022. According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia increased by 1,162 to 4,348,072. According to LAUS, the number of employed residents decreased in October by 2,503 to 4,231,191.
VIRGINIA STATE
q101online.com

Tax revenue up in Virginia

Virginia’s tax revenue last month was up over 10 percent compared to October of last year. Governor Glenn Youngkin stated that the October revenue report reflected the issuance of an additional $88 million in taxpayer rebates for Virginians allocated in his first budget. Over the first four months of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Dairy producers in Virginia can apply for DMC reimbursement

Virginia dairy producers are encouraged to apply for the Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program. The program, available through the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), provides financial assistance for participation in the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program, which reimburses dairy producers for premium payments paid to enroll in the federal DMC program at the tier one coverage level.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Governor unveils plan to increase supply of affordable housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin Friday unveiled his administration’s “Make Virginia Home” plan, promoting an increase in the supply of “attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth.”. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Gas prices going up Thanksgiving week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With Thanksgiving just a week away and many people traveling, we can expect a spike in prices at the gas pumps. Triple A reports that gas prices in Virginia are down $0.05 in the past week, and down $0.11 from a month ago. While these are...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is closing the once-yawning polling gap with former President Trump as he inches closer to a 2024 White House bid. A new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey shared exclusively with The Hill on Monday put DeSantis’s growing strength into stark relief: Since last month, the Florida governor’s standing in a hypothetical […]
FLORIDA STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy