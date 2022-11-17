November SNAP benefits have been loaded onto EBT cards in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — SNAP benefits were loaded onto EBT cards across Virginia on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Virginians are currently receiving emergency SNAP allocations that are automatically granted at the maximum level for each recipient’s household size. You can check how much you should have received Wednesday in the chart below:

While the extra benefits have been in place for over two years, states are still required to request the benefits again each month and await approval. If you want to apply for SNAP benefits, you can do so online on Virginia’s CommonHelp website .

