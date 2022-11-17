Read full article on original website
Foxcroft Academy Ponies repeat as Class D state football champions
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Foxcroft Academy Ponies were on a mission to repeat as state champions. The Foxcroft Academy Ponies were on a mission to repeat as state champions. “It’s the best feeling probably that I’ve ever felt so far in my entire life. Just for this year, we’ve been working out at 6 a.m. right at school since June 14 was day one,” said Wyatt Rayfield, junior quarterback/defensive back.
Maine surrenders the Brice-Cowell Musket to New Hampshire
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Brice-Cowell Musket is on its way out of Orono. New Hampshire came out on top of the Black Bears, 42-41, in overtime. The Wildcats jumped out to 7-0 and 21-14 leads after the first and second quarters, respectively. The second half belonged to the Black...
Maine Football falls short in overtime thriller to bitter rivals 42-41
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Saturday saw the 110th time the Maine Black Bears took on the New Hampshire Wildcats. And the 74th time these teams have battled it out for the Brice-Cowell Musket. New Hampshire came in with the lead in the series, but Maine was defending the hardware. And...
Penquis reaches turkey goal
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are happy to report Monday afternoon Penquis has reached their goal of feeding 6,500 families this Thanksgiving. Penquis says they had a wonderful turnout over the weekend outside Hannaford in Brewer with more donations of turkeys and cash. Coupled with Free the Z and the...
First Bangor Waterfront Concert Of 2023 To Be Announced Monday
One of the great, and kind of surprising, things about living in Central Maine is how active the area is when it comes to concerts and live music. Way back in the day (1970s, 1980s, 1990s), Augusta was the place where all the major touring acts came. At that time, the Augusta Civic Center was brand new and was one of the largest concert venues in New England. Then, the Cumberland County Civic Center (now called the Cross Insurance Arena) came along. At that point, because it was much closer to Maine's border with neighboring states, and because it was in a much larger area, Portland became the place to see concerts.
No injuries in West Gardiner house fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
Brewer High School hosts 41st annual Turkey Trot Fun Run & Race
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The chilly weather didn’t stop these runners Sunday! Brewer High School invited the local community back to attend, either virtually or in-person, the 41st annual Turkey Trot, a fun run and race aimed to raise money for the school’s sophomore class. The event amassed over 300 registrants for the day.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20
TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
Maine Veterans Project distributes Thanksgiving meals
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving may only be one day of the year, but for many the planning begins weeks in advance. That’s true at the Maine Veterans Project, where they’ve been hard at work to ensure more Maine vets have a meal on the table for the holiday. On Monday all their preparations paid off as they distributed the food in Bangor.
Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club presents 45th Annual Railroad Show in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The local community and model train enthusiasts gathered in Brewer the usual Saturday before Thanksgiving to commemorate the 45th Annual Railroad Show, hosted by the Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club. From what started in a club member’s basement in Old Town/Orono decades ago has grown into...
The Best Gas Station and Truck Stop Food in America
From gas station brisket to truck stop prime rib, these no-frills eateries serve food worth planning a road trip around.
Waterville celebrates completion of revitalization project
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the revitalization project in downtown Waterville. “Today is another new beginning in Waterville. This is a city that is always reinventing themselves and changing constantly,” Colby College President David Green said. Green said it has been a...
UMaine unveils world’s first bio-based 3D printed house
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Monday was a cause for celebration at the University of Maine campus in Orono as the world’s first bio-based 3D printed house was unveiled. The 600-square-foot prototype has been a project at the Advanced Structures and Composites Center for years. The home is built from...
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
Old Epic Sports Building Will Be New Home Of Wabanaki Center
It's been a couple of months since Bangor's staple store, Epic Sports, closed its doors for good after 25 years of occupying space at 6 Central St. downtown. Upon its closing, many wondered what organization/business would occupy such a vast space on such a high-profile corner of the city. It...
Furry Friends at 4: Ruby
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Ruby, a 1-year-old Shepherd mix. For more information, click here.
Oakland teenager dead after being thrown from ATV in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Maine (WMTW) - Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office say a 16-year-old from Oakland died after being thrown from a 1995 Polaris ATV. First responders were called to an area near 638 Manchester Road in Belgrade at around 11:45 p.m. Friday night. Witnesses reported that the teen...
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
Triumph Professional Cleaning Services hosts 5K to benefit Maine Veterans Project
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Triumph Professional Cleaning Services held a special event this morning to help out a local organization. The first Fun Run and Walk for Heating Oil 5K was held Saturday outside of their location in Brewer. Funds raised from the event will benefit the Maine Veterans Project’s...
Foster-based Maine dog rescue looks to incorporate Bangor in pet food pantry
STATEWIDE — A rescue that helps dogs and dog owners all over the state of Maine is looking for a boost in donations, as they encounter more and more pet owners struggling to afford to keep their animals. Britt Bolnick is the director of Pittie Posse Rescue. They are...
