Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extavaganza
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is set to have its Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza tomorrow, Nov 22. The blood drive is from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Donors will receive:. Choice of long sleeve holiday-themed T-shirt. Free Cinergy movie pass. Free gallon...
Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group set to host ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group (AATAG) is set to host “Transgender Day of Remembrance” at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Amarillo College in the concert hall lobby. According to an AATAG flyer, the event is to remember and honor the memories and lives of the ones that were […]
KFDA
Market 33, Fiesta Foods & Top Value Foods raise $30,000 for three local non-profit organizations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Market 33, Fiesta Foods and Top Value Pampa have donated $30,000 to three local non-profit organizations to kick off the Panhandle Gives Campaign. On Friday, Nov. 13, Enterprise 33 deposited three checks into the Panhandle Gives Campaign to benefit three different local nonprofits. The locally owned...
Myhighplains.com
Medicare 101: Why Doug Tice is the Local Agent You Need
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Singing up or changing your Medicare plan can be a hassle, that’s why we have local agents like Doug Tice who has more than 16 years of experience in the field and says he is familiar with all aspects of Medicare. Tice says some important qualities...
everythinglubbock.com
Purina Nutrition Center opens at the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently celebrated the opening its new Purina Nutrition Center. According to a press release from Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech Today website, the center gives veterinary students a way to experience a variety of pet food options, ensuring they understand optimal nutrition for their patients while making sure the school’s animals are receiving proper nutrition.
Crisis center in Amarillo focusing on first responders
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Behavioral Health now has a crisis center dedicated to helping area first responders. “For these first responders, we’re offering same day availability for appointments as well as a 24/7 crisis line,” said Addison Weaver, a certified first responder counselor associate at BSA Behavioral Health. Weaver said they also provide medication […]
KFDA
Groom ISD cancels classes for Tuesday, due to increase cases of illness
GROOM, Texas (KFDA) - Groom ISD has cancelled classes for Tuesday, Nov. 22. The school officials say classes are canceled due to the increase cases of illness throughout the district.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo firefighter injured battling early morning house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo firefighter was injured battling an early morning house fire. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at 3113 N. Cleveland Street, they found a fire in the attic and flames coming out of the easement. Firefighters forced their way into...
More Encounters with the Yellowstone Cast in Amarillo
When I first saw my friend, Tyler, post about sitting at a bar and having a conversation that is not a surprise. I think that is how I met Tyler myself. He is the kind of guy who has never met a stranger. He can strike a conversation up with just about anyone.
Big Event Has Santa Doing More For Everyone In Amarillo This Year
Everyone deserves a happy holiday season. There's not a single reason why we all can't enjoy the cheer and wonder that comes this time of year. In Amarillo, Santa is going above and beyond. Here is how Santa is doing more for everyone in Amarillo this year. The Christmas Heart...
KFDA
Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a letter sent to some Amarillo churches, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson addressed concerns regarding the event “A Drag Queen Christmas” coming to the Amarillo Globe News Center. Mayor Nelson explains how events are booked through the city. “The City can not refuse to...
kgncnewsnow.com
Code Blue Open Friday 11/18
Officials with the Code Blue Warming Station announced that they will be open Friday evening. According to a news release from the Code Blue Warming Station, doors will open at 7 p.m. Friday and will close at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Amarillo Housing First Facility at 207 N. Tyler.
kgncnewsnow.com
Mayor Addresses Letter To City Churches Concerning Play
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is catching some flack over comments she made concerning an event coming to the Amarillo Civic Center. In a letter addressed to several city churches, she explained how events are booked through the city. She says the city cannot refuse to lease a public facility or a group based on the content of the event.
Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 6 fires over the weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to six fires over the weekend. On Friday, Nov. 18, around in 5:25 p.m., AFD responded to a call about a garage fire at 713 N. Mirror. Crews were able to put the fire out in under five minutes. The homeowner...
Route 66 In Amarillo: Old Hotels, Unique Shopping, Other Oddities
Route 66 in Amarillo is a lot like every other road in Amarillo, Texas. You can have one hell of a hard time trying to go from one end of the city to the other all while staying on the mother road. Like every other road, it twists and winds and splits as it makes its way across Amarillo.
KFDA
Family asks for answers in McLean woman’s death
MCLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after Kimberly Dawn Morris died from a confirmed animal attack. The preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack although the 911 call reported a woman had been stabbed. The family of...
KFDA
Scam Alert: Scammers claiming to be Potter County Sergeant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the scammers are calling Amarillo residents saying they have a outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and they need to meet with them so they can pay cash to make the warrant go away.
Another Restaurant in Amarillo Has Closed Their Doors? But When?
It was earlier this year when I got to stop by and do a review of a new place in Amarillo. Ok, when I am given the task of trying new food I am excited. I mean I am all about food. I don't care what type it is I am in and will try it.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Returning to Amarillo on Wheels
Do you find yourself in mourning when one of your favorite restaurants closes its doors?. When Leal's closed its doors in Amarillo during the pandemic. I was devastated. Leal's was one of my favorite Mexican restaurants in Amarillo. Their hatch green chile queso was to die for, as were their crispy avocado, and their sour cream chicken enchiladas. Ahhhh, I'm so sad they are gone.
Comments / 0