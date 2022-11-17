ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KFDA

Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extavaganza

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is set to have its Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza tomorrow, Nov 22. The blood drive is from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Donors will receive:. Choice of long sleeve holiday-themed T-shirt. Free Cinergy movie pass. Free gallon...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Medicare 101: Why Doug Tice is the Local Agent You Need

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Singing up or changing your Medicare plan can be a hassle, that’s why we have local agents like Doug Tice who has more than 16 years of experience in the field and says he is familiar with all aspects of Medicare. Tice says some important qualities...
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Purina Nutrition Center opens at the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine

AMARILLLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently celebrated the opening its new Purina Nutrition Center. According to a press release from Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech Today website, the center gives veterinary students a way to experience a variety of pet food options, ensuring they understand optimal nutrition for their patients while making sure the school’s animals are receiving proper nutrition.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Crisis center in Amarillo focusing on first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Behavioral Health now has a crisis center dedicated to helping area first responders. “For these first responders, we’re offering same day availability for appointments as well as a 24/7 crisis line,” said Addison Weaver, a certified first responder counselor associate at BSA Behavioral Health. Weaver said they also provide medication […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo firefighter injured battling early morning house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo firefighter was injured battling an early morning house fire. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at 3113 N. Cleveland Street, they found a fire in the attic and flames coming out of the easement. Firefighters forced their way into...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Code Blue Open Friday 11/18

Officials with the Code Blue Warming Station announced that they will be open Friday evening. According to a news release from the Code Blue Warming Station, doors will open at 7 p.m. Friday and will close at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Amarillo Housing First Facility at 207 N. Tyler.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Mayor Addresses Letter To City Churches Concerning Play

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is catching some flack over comments she made concerning an event coming to the Amarillo Civic Center. In a letter addressed to several city churches, she explained how events are booked through the city. She says the city cannot refuse to lease a public facility or a group based on the content of the event.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department responded to 6 fires over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to six fires over the weekend. On Friday, Nov. 18, around in 5:25 p.m., AFD responded to a call about a garage fire at 713 N. Mirror. Crews were able to put the fire out in under five minutes. The homeowner...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Family asks for answers in McLean woman’s death

MCLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after Kimberly Dawn Morris died from a confirmed animal attack. The preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack although the 911 call reported a woman had been stabbed. The family of...
MCLEAN, TX
KFDA

Scam Alert: Scammers claiming to be Potter County Sergeant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the scammers are calling Amarillo residents saying they have a outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and they need to meet with them so they can pay cash to make the warrant go away.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Popular Mexican Restaurant Returning to Amarillo on Wheels

Do you find yourself in mourning when one of your favorite restaurants closes its doors?. When Leal's closed its doors in Amarillo during the pandemic. I was devastated. Leal's was one of my favorite Mexican restaurants in Amarillo. Their hatch green chile queso was to die for, as were their crispy avocado, and their sour cream chicken enchiladas. Ahhhh, I'm so sad they are gone.
AMARILLO, TX

