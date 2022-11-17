Read full article on original website
Holiday Mart continues with deals and fun
JACKSON, Tenn. —Holiday Mart continued its fun Saturday, with various vendors supporting University School of Jackson’s biggest fundraiser. Vendors, shoppers and volunteers were spread throughout the mart, full of holiday cheer as they interacted with each other and those getting a head start on some special shopping. Sweets,...
Annual Brew-Wing returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn.–The 3rd Annual Brew-Wing event took place on Saturday at Hub City Brewing. The event is one of the big fundraisers for the Scarlet Rope non-profit in Jackson. “So all of our proceeds for this event to go describe a project. Project is a nonprofit that fights against human trafficking, but also how to deal with survivors of human trafficking. Building a house in Jackson, our new house. Program has grown so much that we needed a higher capacity,” said Ashlee Allison, Event coordinator, Brew-Wing (Scarlet Rope Project) .
2022 Holiday Mart wraps up in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Shoppers enjoy final day of the USJ’s Holiday Mart. The University School of Jackson’s biggest fundraiser is coming to a close. People from all over West Tennessee come to this event to shop and get into the holiday spirit. The Holiday Mart is a holiday...
Vendors offer gifts, clothes, more at 2022 Holiday Mart
JACKSON, Tenn. — A holiday event is taking place at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. The University School of Jackson is hosting its annual Holiday Mart. That’s from November 18 to November 20. This multi-day merchandise mart features gifts, clothing, accessories, holiday and home décor, baked goods, and...
Community Clean-up returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —The City of Jackson has a city clean up day. Following the success of the first two Community Clean-up events, the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation Department, and Keep Jackson Beautiful held its third Community Clean-up Day on Saturday at Muse Park. Residents of Jackson...
USJ to present ‘Elf: The Musical’ this December
JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson is getting ready to bring a holiday favorite to stage. USJ’s Fine Arts Department will present “Elf: The Musical” this December. Based on the Christmas comedy film starring Will Ferrell, “Elf: The Musical” will bring together lower, middle...
Annual Thanksgiving dinner brings the community together
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local church opens its doors to the community for an early Thanksgiving dinner. First Baptist Church, Bemis had their annual Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday evening, starting with worship, prayer and an emphasis on community and giving thanks. One of the participants, eleven year old, Alyvia...
Guests get first look at 2022 USJ Holiday Mart
JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready for holiday shopping, the University School of Jackson Holiday Mart held a preview Thursday night. The USJ Holiday Mart preview kicked off Thursday night at 6 p.m. The Holiday Mart is an annual event hosted by the school to raise funds for various school...
Santa Claus to hear wishes at Old Hickory Mall
JACKSON, Tenn. — Get those wishlists ready Jackson, because Santa Claus is coming to town!. Santa will make his grand entrance at Old Hickory Mall in Jackson on Wednesday, November 23. Santa’s workshop will be set up in the JCPenney Court, where he’ll be celebrating the season and hearing...
Carroll County announces 2022 holiday events for the community
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One community will have a variety of holiday events to enjoy this season. The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is announcing the Christmas and holiday-themed events taking place locally in December. Clarksburg’s Christmas parade will be held at 7 p.m. on December 8, with their...
Imogene Presley
Graveside funeral services for Imogene Presley, 92, will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Lavinia, TN with Brother Darrell Ridgely officiating. Interment will follow the service. The family will receive friends only at the cemetery. Miss Presley, worked at HIS...
Bags get packed for hungry students, senior citizens
JACKSON, Tenn. — A community is packing for a cause. The Regional Inter-Faith Association, or RIFA, hosted a unique set of volunteers on Thursday morning to pack boxes for both students in need of meals and senior citizens for the holidays. “We had the Jackson-Madison County School System come...
Martin Christmas parade set for Dec. 5; entries still being accepted
MARTIN, Tenn. — The City of Martin, along with the Martin Kiwanis Club, is preparing for their 2022 Christmas Parade. This year’s parade, which has the theme “Christmas Joy,” will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 5. Beginning at UT Martin, the parade will...
Jeffrey Alan Paschall
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Wednesday, prior to the service. Date/Place of Birth: August 19, 1961 in Murray, KY. Pallbearers:. Alan Paschall, Eric Paschall, John-Thomas Rose, Charlie Rose. Honorary Pallbearers: TJ Hicks, Carlton Holland, Jimmy Dale...
Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”
45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
Free meals given out at West Tennessee restaurant
BELLS, Tenn. — The Front Porch gave out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stopped by. This restaurant is owned by Caroline Reed, who does this event annually. Reed felt the need to give back to her community, and she has been doing so at The Front Porch for 11 years.
Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
Walter R. Turner
Walter Ray Turner, age 73, resident of the Burrowtown. Community and husband of Linda Ervin Turner, departed this life. Thursday evening, November 17, 2022 at his home. Walter was born March 14, 1949 in Dyersburg, Tennessee, the. son of the late Walter F. Turner and Rachel Kelling Turner. He. was...
Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
Crime Stoppers 11-16-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the burglar who continues to steal from JK Beauty Supply on Hollywood Drive in Jackson, TN. He stole several thousands of dollars worth of wigs. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your...
