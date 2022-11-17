Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks Sunday with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined
The New York Knicks will start Quentin Grimes in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes will make his second start of the season as Cam Reddish sits with a groin injury. He'll face a tough matchup with the Suns, numberFire's second-ranked team in the league. Grimes has an $8,500...
Warriors And Pelicans Injury Reports
The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.
numberfire.com
Darius Bazley (ankle) upgraded Monday for Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Darius Bazley (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday against the New York Knicks. Bazley was initially ruled out for a sixth straight game, but he now has a chance to play. Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams might lose some playing time once Bazley is cleared.
numberfire.com
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
numberfire.com
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
numberfire.com
Tobias Harris (hip) out for Sixers' Saturday matchup
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris will sit his second straight game with left hip soreness. In a matchup versus a Minnesota unit allowing a 112.0 defensive rating, Danuel House should see more minutes on Saturday. House's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Matthew Stafford (concussion) not listed on Rams' Week 11 injury report
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) will play in Week 11's game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford will be available after he was able to practice fully in all of Los Angeles' practices. In a matchup against a Saints' defense allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Stafford to score 14.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 11/21/22: Starting the Week With 3 Unders
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Gary Harris (injury management) out Saturday for Orlando
Orladno Magic guard Gary Harris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Harris only just made his season debut Friday night. Now, the team has ruled him out for the second night of the back-to-back set due to left knee injury management. Expect him back in action Monday, also against Indiana.
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop coming off Spurs' bench on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Vassell missed Saturday's game due to left ankle soreness. However, he entered the day without any injury designation, and now, he is back in the starting five. As such, Bates-Diop will revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) active for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Haliburton will play in the second half of Indiana's back-to-back despite experiencing recent right ankle soreness. In 35.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Haliburton to score 44.2 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 18.8 points, 4.2...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) active on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After missing seven games with a shoulder injury, Hayward will be available on the road. In 29.2 expected minutes, our models project Hayward to score 26.9 FanDuel points. Hayward's projection includes 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (illness) active and starting on Friday, Caris LeVert to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, Allen is back on the court on Friday night. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Allen to score 34.2 FanDuel points. Allen's projection includes 13.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Heat list Gabe Vincent (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game versus Cleveland
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Vincent's status is currently in the air after Miami's guard sat out on Friday with a knee injury. Expect Max Strus to play more minutes on Sunday if Vincent is out. Vincent's current...
numberfire.com
New York's Cam Reddish (groin) questionable on Sunday
New York Knicks small forward Cam Reddish (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Reddish's availability is unknown after New York's forward was forced to leave on Friday after 25 minutes with groin soreness. Expect Evan Fournier and Quintin Grimes to see more minutes if Reddish is out.
Report: Bears QB Justin Fields to have MRI on shoulder
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, NFL Network reported. He sustained the injury to his non-throwing shoulder on Sunday but played every snap in a 27-24 loss at Atlanta. "The pain right now is pretty bad," Fields said after the game. Fields completed 14 of 21 passes...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Keldon Johnson for inactive Devin Vassell (ankle) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will make his return after he was held out one game with ankle soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes 22.4 points,...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Devin Vassell (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vassell will not be active after experiencing left ankle soreness. Look for Josh Richardson to play an increased role against a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating. Richardson's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (hip) available for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Despite being downgraded to probable Sunday afternoon, the team has given Hyland the green light to take the court to close out the weekend. Our models project Hyland for 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.0...
numberfire.com
Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams starting on Friday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams will make his fourth start this season after Aaron Wiggins was sent to the bench. In 28.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 11.0 points, 3.4...
