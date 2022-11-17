Westerville North football coach Bryan Johnson steps down after five seasons

Bryan Johnson knew his decision to step down as Westerville North football coach was going to surprise some people. But when weighing the time commitment away from home, it wasn’t a difficult decision.

“I’ve got two little ones at home – a (3-year-old) and a 6-year-old,” Johnson said. “I started thinking about them growing up and how much time it takes to be a head coach. It takes time away from my family. I know it’s probably a shock to quite a few people – it was to my family when I told them.”

Johnson was 16-36 in five seasons, including 3-8 overall and 1-6 in OCC-Capital Division play this fall. The Warriors had three losses in the final minutes this season – Dublin Scioto 24-22 on Oct. 21, Worthington Kilbourne 30-26 on Oct. 14 and Westerville Central 23-20 on Aug. 19.

In 2020, Johnson led the Warriors to a 6-4 record for their first winning season since 2004. North went 5-5 in 2005 and 16-104 over the next 12 seasons before his arrival, including five winless seasons and a 45-game losing streak from 2008-12.

“From the time Bryan came in until now, the culture of our football team is a total 180,” athletics director Wes Elifritz said. “The success we’ve had has been outstanding. Our record this year was not indicative to how truly good we were, being one play away from winning all three of those games.”

The Warriors have a strong sophomore class that includes Ronald Jackson (QB), Jonathan Stevens (RB/WR/DB), Jake Cook (OL/DL) and Micah Young (WR/DB). Also eligible to return are juniors Demetrius John (OL/DL), Preston Scott (LB/TE) and Zique Hunter (WR/DB).

“The impact that he has had on these kids from a culture standpoint has been outstanding,” Elifritz said. “The number of hugs that he gave at the end of our meeting this morning showed the true impact with these young men.

“I told our (players) this morning that we’re going to attack this head on. The cupboard is far from bare. We’re excited to see who we get to take the reins.”

Johnson plans to remain an intervention specialist at North.

“My kids like me right now,” he said, jokingly. “Maybe when they’re high-schoolers or middle-schoolers, they’ll be tired of me and I’ll look into coaching again at (that) point. At this time in my life, I feel like it’s more important to be with my family.”

