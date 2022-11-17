Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eight Standout Fashion Moments From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet
The 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles was the scene for many standout fashion moments. The 50th annual ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady, honored popular artists and albums with new releases from Sept. 24, 2021, to Sept. 22 of this year. Here, a look at some highlights of the fashion looks from the star-studded evening. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Pink Pink arrived at the A-list awards show alongside her husband, Cary Hart, and their two children. She wore a vintage gown...
Kumail Nanjiani Confronts His Fear With ‘Welcome to Chippendales’
“There’s so many specific weird things with this show,” says “Welcome to Chippendales” star Kumail Nanjiani. “It’s just one of those stories that you can’t make up.”. The Hulu true-crime miniseries spans 15 years and is based on the real story of Chippendales...
Pink Honors Late Olivia Newton-John With 'Hopelessly Devoted To You' At 2022 AMAs
“She was an absolute icon and ... a wonderful human being,” said Pink, whose daughter had just done “Grease” at school and helped her learn the song.
SHINee's Minho to release solo EP 'Chase'
K-pop star Minho will release his debut solo EP, "Chase," in December.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0