Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Thaw continues before next system
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Warmer winds finally released us from our cold snap today & lifted temperatures up above 40° across much of Iowa. Those winds will back down to around 10 mph tonight, and temperatures should only fall into the mid/upper 20s. Tomorrow, a weak boundary slides across the state, pulling winds back around to the northwest. Highs will still top 40° though, which should take care of the remaining snow on the ground.
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program
Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
kiwaradio.com
Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills
Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
iheart.com
Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
Hey Iowa, We Need to Talk, and Quickly!
There is something to be said for being concise and to the point, and a new study says Iowa is one of the best at it. According to Preply, we are among the fastest-talking states and I don't mean the kind of sleazy fast-talk a salesperson pulls on you to take your money. I mean Micro-Machines guy, auctioneer kind of stuff. Literal fast talk.
weareiowa.com
Medicap and Food Bank of Iowa Team Up
Medicap teams up with the Food Bank of Iowa and Megan Myers talks about the seriousness of the flu and shares statistics of how it has affected others. With the talk about the flu, Michelle Book receives a flu shot on air and demonstrates how easy it is to get one. With every flu shot given, Medicap will donate 12 meals to the Food Bank of Iowa which benefits Iowa and its communities.
KCCI.com
Cold and blustery Saturday before a warming trend
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: An upper level disturbance is driving another cold front through the state this morning. This will reinforce the pre-existing cold air mass that has been in place much of the week. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 20s with gusty northwest winds of 20-25 mph. A few flurries or snow showers are possible through the mid morning hours, but this is ultimately not a big deal and will not have many impacts. Overnight, surface winds will shift to the southwest as an area of high pressure passes to our south. Winds will be light and we'll experience a very hard freeze with many locations dropping into the low teens. The west-southwesterly winds will continue into tomorrow, and that will allow a dry and milder air mass to transport into the region from the Great Plains. Highs will reach the low-mid 40s with mostly sunny conditions.
Hunting Season Opens Amidst Increased Cougar Sightings
This year has been a big one for cougar and mountain lion sightings across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. And those numbers seem to be on an upward trend; something that may keep local hunters on their toes this year. According to a recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural...
Iowa, It’s Illegal To Be The Annoying Person That Does This In The Winter
Snow is literally on our doorstep and there are some things that are illegal to do in Iowa when it comes to snow accumulation. I don't handle snow well at all if I have to be out in it. I hate driving in it, hate being cold, and yes I'm aware I'm in for an absolute treat between now through May.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem
THE MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem. Hate is the Problem! Allowing the dark side to enter your life and control your thoughts. The only way to defeat the darkness is to shine the Light of Jesus upon it. --Mark Solheim, Sioux City.
Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records
The Iowa Board of Nursing recently sanctioned several Iowa nurses for offenses that include the theft of patients’ painkillers, medication errors and the falsification of patient records.
cbs2iowa.com
One Iowa pleads for help to end "ignorance, misplaced anger, and fear" of LGBTQ+ community
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After another mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Local advocacy groups are asking Iowans for help in ending the hate. As of last report, a motive for the shooting was not made public, but investigators say they are looking into the massacre as a possible hate crime. If you would like to donate to a fund to help the victims and their families, click here.
Iowa State Fair Food Icon Leaves Behind a Sweet Legacy
You'd better snatch up a container of ready-to-bake Barksdale's cookies while you can, through November 27, because sales are likely to explode with the news that the founder of one of the Iowa State Fair's signature treats has passed away. KCCI reports that Joe Barksdale passed away at age 95....
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
kmaland.com
Iowa Farmers' Priorities Released for 2023 Farm Bill
(KMAland) -- Rural advocacy groups in Iowa have released their priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, which is already being discussed in Washington, D.C. The Center for Rural Affairs has spent months gathering input from Iowa farmers, which the group wants lawmakers to consider. The Center is focusing on improving funding for crop insurance, more investment in conservation programs, and supporting entrepreneurial farmers. Those small farmers may otherwise be hesitant to take chances on progressive farming methods without a financial backstop.
siouxcountyradio.com
Possible Record Price Paid For Farmland in Iowa
There might be a new record price paid for Iowa agland. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realth and Auction of Rock Valley handled the sale last Friday. He says they had several bidders for the land, all of whom were local farmers. He says the farm sold for $30,000 per acre, believing that might be a new record for the state of Iowa. Last month, 53 acres of Plymouth County land sold for over 26-thousand dollars an acre between Marcus and Remsen.
kmaland.com
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids
(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
weareiowa.com
Marley Needs a New Home
Kenzie Miller stops by from the Animal Rescue League with a little furry friend, Marley. Marley is available at ARL Main. Kenzie talks about the upcoming events that are hosted by the ARL of Iowa such as the Tree of Life, upcoming vaccine clinics and much more. Get all the details at arl-iowa.org.
Comments / 0