ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Thaw continues before next system

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Warmer winds finally released us from our cold snap today & lifted temperatures up above 40° across much of Iowa. Those winds will back down to around 10 mph tonight, and temperatures should only fall into the mid/upper 20s. Tomorrow, a weak boundary slides across the state, pulling winds back around to the northwest. Highs will still top 40° though, which should take care of the remaining snow on the ground.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House

The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
DES MOINES, IA
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program

Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kiwaradio.com

Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills

Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday

(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Hey Iowa, We Need to Talk, and Quickly!

There is something to be said for being concise and to the point, and a new study says Iowa is one of the best at it. According to Preply, we are among the fastest-talking states and I don't mean the kind of sleazy fast-talk a salesperson pulls on you to take your money. I mean Micro-Machines guy, auctioneer kind of stuff. Literal fast talk.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Medicap and Food Bank of Iowa Team Up

Medicap teams up with the Food Bank of Iowa and Megan Myers talks about the seriousness of the flu and shares statistics of how it has affected others. With the talk about the flu, Michelle Book receives a flu shot on air and demonstrates how easy it is to get one. With every flu shot given, Medicap will donate 12 meals to the Food Bank of Iowa which benefits Iowa and its communities.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Cold and blustery Saturday before a warming trend

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: An upper level disturbance is driving another cold front through the state this morning. This will reinforce the pre-existing cold air mass that has been in place much of the week. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 20s with gusty northwest winds of 20-25 mph. A few flurries or snow showers are possible through the mid morning hours, but this is ultimately not a big deal and will not have many impacts. Overnight, surface winds will shift to the southwest as an area of high pressure passes to our south. Winds will be light and we'll experience a very hard freeze with many locations dropping into the low teens. The west-southwesterly winds will continue into tomorrow, and that will allow a dry and milder air mass to transport into the region from the Great Plains. Highs will reach the low-mid 40s with mostly sunny conditions.
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Hunting Season Opens Amidst Increased Cougar Sightings

This year has been a big one for cougar and mountain lion sightings across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. And those numbers seem to be on an upward trend; something that may keep local hunters on their toes this year. According to a recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

One Iowa pleads for help to end "ignorance, misplaced anger, and fear" of LGBTQ+ community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After another mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Local advocacy groups are asking Iowans for help in ending the hate. As of last report, a motive for the shooting was not made public, but investigators say they are looking into the massacre as a possible hate crime. If you would like to donate to a fund to help the victims and their families, click here.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa State Fair Food Icon Leaves Behind a Sweet Legacy

You'd better snatch up a container of ready-to-bake Barksdale's cookies while you can, through November 27, because sales are likely to explode with the news that the founder of one of the Iowa State Fair's signature treats has passed away. KCCI reports that Joe Barksdale passed away at age 95....
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa Farmers' Priorities Released for 2023 Farm Bill

(KMAland) -- Rural advocacy groups in Iowa have released their priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, which is already being discussed in Washington, D.C. The Center for Rural Affairs has spent months gathering input from Iowa farmers, which the group wants lawmakers to consider. The Center is focusing on improving funding for crop insurance, more investment in conservation programs, and supporting entrepreneurial farmers. Those small farmers may otherwise be hesitant to take chances on progressive farming methods without a financial backstop.
IOWA STATE
siouxcountyradio.com

Possible Record Price Paid For Farmland in Iowa

There might be a new record price paid for Iowa agland. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realth and Auction of Rock Valley handled the sale last Friday. He says they had several bidders for the land, all of whom were local farmers. He says the farm sold for $30,000 per acre, believing that might be a new record for the state of Iowa. Last month, 53 acres of Plymouth County land sold for over 26-thousand dollars an acre between Marcus and Remsen.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids

(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Marley Needs a New Home

Kenzie Miller stops by from the Animal Rescue League with a little furry friend, Marley. Marley is available at ARL Main. Kenzie talks about the upcoming events that are hosted by the ARL of Iowa such as the Tree of Life, upcoming vaccine clinics and much more. Get all the details at arl-iowa.org.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy