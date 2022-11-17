Read full article on original website
Related
Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system
Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
Harvard Astronomer Predicts as Many as 4 Quintillion Spaceships in Our Solar System
A Harvard astronomer has studied objects seen flying through our solar system (that are believed to be extraterrestrial vehicles) and has done some math to try to figure out how many there are. Apparently, it's a lot. According to astronomer Avi Loeb, there could be as many as 4 quintillion...
CNET
NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away
NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
msn.com
31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe
Slide 1 of 32: On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before. President Joe Biden released the first photo in a live event streamed on NASA TV. Prior to the reveal, the image and four others captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were only shared with a small group of scientists from around the world who were astounded and almost moved to tears. These groundbreaking images are only the start of the Webb Telescope pioneering the next era in space photography and digital exploration. NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. Just 11 years later, NASA landed the first human on the moon in 1969. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched, unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together. The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays. Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station, the largest structure humans have put into space. As of May 2022, 258 astronauts from 20 countries have lived there, conducting experiments and documenting life in space since 2000. In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
msn.com
William Shatner was right, 2 Blue Origin astronauts said: spaceflights do trigger grief and sadness
Blue Origin astronauts agreed with William Shatner's feelings of grief after flying into space. The Star Trek actor said his Blue Origin spaceflight felt like a funeral and all he saw was sadness. Sharon and Marc Hagle said they also experienced intense emotions during and after their flight. Two astronauts...
abandonedspaces.com
Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
The Mysteries of the "Ancient Astronauts"
According to Anomalien.com, and certain authors, "intelligent extraterrestrial beings called ancient astronauts or ancient aliens have visited Earth, and this contact is connected with the origins or development of human cultures, technologies, and religions. A common variant of the idea includes proposals that deities from most, if not all, religions are actually extraterrestrials, and their technologies were taken as evidence of their divine status.
WATCH: NASA Captures Insane Footage of Two Comets Crashing Into the Sun
Earlier this month, NASA stunned viewers nationwide with live coverage of their DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. The mission successfully knocked a distant asteroid from its orbit in a test of the agency’s capability for asteroid redirection. More recently, however, other footage captured by NASA proves just as captivating, showing two comets dive-bombing into the sun.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Scientists accidentally found life under 3,000 feet of ice in Antarctica. 'Never in a million years' would they have expected it, the lead scientist said.
Animal life was found in the icy waters beneath the Filchner-Ronne ice sheet, which experts had thought was too extreme to support life.
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'
A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator.
Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists
The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm
The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
Face of ancient Egyptian 'Mysterious Lady' mummy revealed in stunningly lifelike reconstructions
The identity of an Egyptian mummy has baffled archaeologists for centuries. Now they know what she may have looked like.
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
U.S. Volcano That Has Been Dormant for 800 Years Appears to Be Waking Up
New activity has been detected under Mount Edgecumbe, a previously dormant volcano near Sitka, Alaska.
Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow
A new kind of black hole analog could tell us a thing or two about an elusive radiation theoretically emitted by the real thing. Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.
Comments / 8