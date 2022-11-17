ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State remains No. 2 in AP poll after close game against Maryland

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For a sixth-straight week, Ohio State is the No. 2 in the country in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Maryland on Saturday. Freshman running back Dallan Hayden rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns against the Terrapins.
Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation

MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
9 Buckeyes out vs. Maryland including Miyan Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without nine players including running back Miyan Williams and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Maryland this afternoon. Williams was injured during last week's game against Indiana. Before his injury, Williams had 147 on 15 carries and one touchdown which came on a 48-yard run.
OHSAA releases high school football state semifinal pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the latest football state semifinal playoff pairings and sites Sunday afternoon. According to OHSAA, Divisions I, II, III and V will play on Friday, while Divisions IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday. Games are set to kick off at 7 p.m.
Brittany’s Bites: Thanksgiving trifle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1 box spice cake mix (along with ingredients on package – water, oil, eggs) 1 15 oz. can pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray half-sheet baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Using stand mixer, make spice cake according to...
