FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio State remains No. 2 in AP poll after close game against Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For a sixth-straight week, Ohio State is the No. 2 in the country in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Maryland on Saturday. Freshman running back Dallan Hayden rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns against the Terrapins.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation
MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Multi-vehicle crashes, slick icy roads as temperatures drop in central Ohio
The city of Columbus started launching anti-icing efforts Saturday night. The city asked drivers to be careful around their crews.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
‘Praying for his recovery’: In Chillicothe, hearts are heavy while lights are bright
Sgt. Eric Kocheran remains hospitalized after being shot on Thursday. His Chillicothe community is keeping him in their hearts as they carry out a local tradition.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
9 Buckeyes out vs. Maryland including Miyan Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without nine players including running back Miyan Williams and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Maryland this afternoon. Williams was injured during last week's game against Indiana. Before his injury, Williams had 147 on 15 carries and one touchdown which came on a 48-yard run.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
OHSAA releases high school football state semifinal pairings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the latest football state semifinal playoff pairings and sites Sunday afternoon. According to OHSAA, Divisions I, II, III and V will play on Friday, while Divisions IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday. Games are set to kick off at 7 p.m.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Police: 41-year-old accused of fatally shooting woman during argument in east Columbus
Britney Boateng died after she was shot during an argument in east Columbus. Tyona Dodson was arrested in connection to the shooting.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany’s Bites: Thanksgiving trifle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1 box spice cake mix (along with ingredients on package – water, oil, eggs) 1 15 oz. can pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray half-sheet baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Using stand mixer, make spice cake according to...
