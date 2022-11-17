Read full article on original website
WKU fades late at Auburn in 41-17 defeat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After Auburn jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first half, WKU came storming back to tie the game and secure momentum before halftime. That momentum did not carry over to the second half, though, as Auburn gradually ran away to win 41-17 Saturday night in front of 80,000 fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Former Bowling Green city manager passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
VIDEO: Fountain Square Players presents ‘Once Upon A Christmas’ Dec 1st, 3rd, and 4th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -’Once Upon A Christmas’ presented by Fountain Square Players will be showing at the Capitol, on December 1st and 3rd at 7 p.m. and December 4th at 3 p.m. “This is our 45th season,” Craig Taylor said, “And so it’s really nice for Warren...
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units with the Bowling Green Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire right now. Officials say the fire broke out at a home on Craig Street and ask individuals to avoid the area.
Body found after Grass Fire in Edmonson County
Sherwood’s Guns host “Young Guns” first annual firearm training for kids
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sherwood’s Guns held its first annual firearm training for kids called the “Young Guns.”. “The concept is to get youth in here and do some of the firearms in a safe environment controlled environment,” Davis said. “Actually, Brian Webb came up with the idea years ago they started doing fishing nine years ago then I started with bows two years ago, and this year, we’re introducing farms.
Another cold weekend ahead!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was frigid as temperatures only rose into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon! Wind chills overnight will feel as cold as the teens. The cold air mass will be in place over the area this weekend before readings begin to steadily climb. After a weekend with readings 15 to 20 degrees below normal, we’ll moderate back into the 50′s beginning Monday. Sunshine will last us well into next week. We look dry on the big travel day before Thanksgiving (Wednesday) before a system moves in on the holiday itself. Showers are possible late Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday. After flirting with 60 degrees Wednesday readings drop a bit into the holiday weekend.
Warmer temperatures are headed our way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Evening temperatures are going to remain chilly but good news we will have temperatures back up in the 50s this week! Monday expect mostly sunny skies with a high in the lower 50s. and a low near 26. Monday through Wednesday those temperatures are gradually...
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show “The Mole”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Russellville-born and raised, Kesi Neblett, is doing big things on the big screen. She gave us a look at how she went from growing up in a small town to starring in a popular Netflix show. Neblett was a student at Gatton Academy in Bowling Green...
United Way of SOKY society prepares Thanksgiving dinners for families in need
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Thanksgiving just a few days away, many people are starting their preparations by gathering the supplies they need in order to cook meals for their families. Whether they’re moving into a new house that has empty cupboards, were displaced during last year’s December tornadoes,...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man was arrested after Kentucky State Police received a call for threats of a public shooting. Joshua Morrison, 30, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after police said he sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools and churches in the Barren and Warren County areas.
Local farmer advises getting trees early amid Christmas tree shortage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While it may be easier to blame the Grinch on this year’s dwindling tree numbers, it looks like some more serious factors could be at play. Weston Vernon, the owner of the Bare Creek Tree Farm, has been running the farm for several years with his family. He said this year, in particular, has been a rough one.
BGPD warn of potential scam; donations for apparent sick children
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of potential scammers that are collecting money for apparent sick children. Police say there are signs across town asking for donations for a child named Maria Marrow who needs a transplant. Many people have seen individuals asking for money at Three Springs, Cumberland Trace and Scottsville Road.
KYTC District 3 traffic update for Nov. 18 through Nov. 25
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traffic updates and road work projects that drivers need to be aware of going into the weekend and for next week’s commute. The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for November 18 through November 25 are listed below. All...
