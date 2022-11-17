ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Unlock Your Computer's Hidden List of Wi-Fi Passwords

The first time you set up your home Wi-Fi network, you connect all of your devices to the internet, like your phone and laptop, and then probably never really think about your password. That is, until a friend or family member comes over and wants to hop on your internet.
Android Police

Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
CNET

Home Internet Cheat Sheet: Your Complete Guide to Broadband

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're fortunate enough to live in an area with multiple internet service providers, you face a tough choice: Which will provide the best home internet connection for the cheapest price? Meanwhile, how can you connect to Wi-Fi for free while making the decision?
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy