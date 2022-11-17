ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘Disenchanted’ Be on Disney+? How to Watch ‘Enchanted 2’

By Anna Menta
 3 days ago
Fifteen years after Enchanted cast a spell on audiences in 2007, Amy Adams is going back to Andalasia in Disenchanted, coming to Disney+ this weekend.

Only ten years have passed in the world of the movie, but it’s still long enough for Giselle (Adams) to become disillusioned with her fairytale ending. Yes, she has a loving husband (Patrick Dempsey), but with her step-daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) now in her teenage years, the small, Manhattan apartment feels distinctly less magical.

So Giselle packs up her family and seeks to find her happily ever after in the suburbs. But Andalasia isn’t done with her yet.

It’s a fun, musical adventure for the whole family that you don’t want to miss, so here’s what you need to know about how to watch Enchanted 2, including the Disenchanted release date and the Disenchanted release time on Disney+.

HOW TO WATCH THE ENCHANTED SEQUEL DISENCHANTED ONLINE:

Disenchanted will be available to watch streaming exclusively on Disney+, free to all subscribers, beginning on Friday, November 18.

IS DISENCHANTED IN THEATERS?

No. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch Disenchanted in theaters. It will only be streaming on Disney+.

WHAT IS THE ENCHANTED 2 2022 DISNEY PLUS RELEASE DATE?

Disenchanted begins streaming on Disney+ on Friday, November 18. The movie will be free to all Disney+ subscribers.

WHAT TIME WILL DISENCHANTED BE ON DISNEY PLUS?

New titles tend to drop on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET, or 12 a.m PT, on the morning of the release date. Therefore, you can expect to see Disenchanted on Disney+ on Friday, November 18 at 3 a.m. Eastern Time, or 12 a.m. Pacific Time.

If it’s midnight on Thursday on the West Coast and you don’t yet see Amy Adams on Disney+, you could try refreshing the page, or logging out and logging back in again.

Decider.com

Decider.com

