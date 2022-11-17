ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

"Husky Harvest" student pantry at UConn-Stamford tackling food insecurity among students

By Tony Aiello
 3 days ago

STAMFORD, Conn. - Food insecurity impacts many populations, including college students.

At UConn-Stamford, a survey found 60% of students worry about affording food. So some of their classmates decided to step up to the plate.

CBS2's Tony Aiello takes a look at the Husky Harvest Initiative.

At UConn-Stamford's new student food pantry, the shelves are a little bare, but that's about to change, thanks to a generous donation and student determination.

"We're expanding, receiving more funds, more supplies. It's all critical to addressing our students needs," said student government president Nahum Valiente.

"We have school pantries for kids from pre-k to the college level because the need just continues to grow," said Maura O'Brien of Stop & Shop.

Stop & Shop is helping fund the pantry, which provides quick snacks as well as meal supplies for any student who needs it.

"If they are hungry, not sure where the next meal is coming from, they're not going to be able to focus in class, work on their homework and they're not going to be successful, stay in school, persist to graduation," said campus director Jennifer Orlikoff.

"It helps by cutting off the stress and the money complications with buying food. Especially with like the college finance situation," said student Djanne Martinez.

Martinez volunteers at the pantry and also takes advantage of what's on offer.

"Pancake mix. Everybody goes for the pancake mix," Martinez said.

The pantry started as a sociology class project, and turned into a lesson in perseverance in finding space and arranging supplies.

"They learned not to take no for an answer, stick up for themselves, advocate for themselves," said UConn instructor Laura Bunyan.

"To see students stepping up to volunteer, make sure their fellow students have access to food. And the great thing is this is available to any Husky student," said Mayor Caroline Simmons.

The Husky Harvest food pantry starting in Stamford now will spread to other UConn regional campuses - a student-led initiative feeding a growing need.

