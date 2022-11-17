ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Flu, RSV cases filling Central Texas hospitals, including in Williamson, Travis counties

By Claire Osborn, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjtnh_0jExT8Hn00

Williamson County health officials are warning the public to take preventative measures because area hospital beds are filling up with patients with flu or respiratory syncytial virus.

"Nationally, RSV is surging at unanticipated levels, consequently overwhelming hospitals and pediatric units nationally," officials with the Williamson County and Cities Health District said in a news release. "Hospitals in Central Texas have followed the trend with an early surge of severe respiratory illnesses."

There were 23 staffed adult ICU beds and three staffed pediatric ICU beds available on Wednesday in the Texas Trauma Service Area Region O that includes Williamson and Travis counties, said Deb Strahler, a spokeswoman for the health district. There were also 261 available staffed hospital beds on Wednesday in the region, she said.

Hays and Bastrop counties also are in Texas Trauma Service Area O, along which seven others.

"Our data indicates RSV emergency room visits are up significantly from 0-5 per week in 2020 to 25-35 per week currently in 2022," said Strahler.

Many people with RSV or other respiratory illnesses will experience cold-like symptoms, such as runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing and fever that gets better within a week or two, the release said. People who are immunocompromised, infants and people living with certain chronic medical conditions may experience severe illness that can cause difficulty breathing and hospitalization, the release said.

Contact your health care provider immediately if you or your child are having difficulty breathing, not drinking enough fluids or experiencing worsening symptoms.

“Many people who get a respiratory illness, including infants and other children, can be diagnosed and treated by a health care provider without a trip to the emergency room,” said Dr. Amanda Norwood, medical director and health authority for the Williamson County and Cities Health District. “Following your health care provider's guidance may help avoid an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.”

To reduce the risk of spreading a respiratory virus, the public is urged to:

  • Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes using a tissue or your upper sleeve, not your hands.
  • Stay home if you or your child is sick, except to get medical care.
  • Don’t send a sick child to school or child care.
  • Consider wearing a mask, especially if you develop any symptoms, such as a runny nose, cough, or fever.
  • Get a COVID-19 booster and flu shot.

Children under the age of 5 are especially vulnerable to developing serious complications from the flu, while older children can spread flu to their higher-risk family members. For this reason, the health district recommends that all children older than 6 months receive the flu vaccine in early fall each year.

Free flu and COVID-19 vaccination options are available with or without an appointment. Visit wcchd.org/flu for locations and hours.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

2 injured in 3-vehicle collision in E Austin

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on Manor Road near the intersection of Susquehanna Lane just before 4 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS took one adult patient to Dell Seton Medical...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

One dead following domestic disturbance call in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responded to a domestic disturbance that left one person dead early Sunday morning. At 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, RRPD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. The caller stated that the disturbance had been physical and there was a 1-year-old baby in the home.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Chilly, wet start to the work week for Austin area

The wet and chilly weather we're seeing in Central Texas is expected to persist through Monday afternoon, but there may be warmer days ahead just in time for Thanksgiving. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco explains.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Domestic disturbance in Round Rock leads to deadly officer-involved shooting

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A domestic disturbance turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Round Rock, according to police. The man shot and killed in the incident, 65-year-old Martin John Bradley, was also the aggressor. He was involved in an altercation with his daughter and infant granddaughter before shooting at RRPD.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Man in custody following SWAT callout in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody Friday night following a SWAT callout in southeast Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, the incident started when officials served a felony warrant at an apartment complex around 6936 E. Ben White Boulevard on Friday afternoon. Officials were serving a...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy