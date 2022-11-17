ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island

By Jennifer McLogan
GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone.

Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds.

As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"

Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy.

"With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said.

Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains.

"Forced to live in a cave, because I feel I'm in a goldfish bowl," Hartnett said.

Homeowners on Railroad Street in Greenlawn, Town of Huntington, are decrying what they call an aggressive, unannounced hatchet job by the Long Island Rail Road.

"I've lived here 33 years, and they've never done this in 33 years. I wish they would have reached out to us, because it's just awful," said homeowner Douglas Purslow.

"We've been here 21 years, and it's never looked like this before. Seems dangerous with such easy access to the tracks with kids and pets," homeowner Jennifer Blatt.

The LIRR says overgrown tree limbs and bushes can block the vision of conductors, and falling leaves could create a slick surface on tracks, interfering with wheels of the trains.

"The LIRR manages vegetation along the tracks to help prevent delays that result from fallen trees and branches. The railroad seeks to be a good neighbor as it also prioritizes safety," an LIRR spokesperson said.

Residents say the trains are kicking up debris, and the lack of vegetation has sent rodents scurrying.

"There's rats, tremendous amount of rats. We've had to fix our garage, because it was infested," said homeowner Mary Annunziata.

"And this just happened since they cleared the trees?" McLogan asked.

"Yes, been here more than ten years, never had a problem," Annunziata said.

"It seems extreme to me. I wish they would at least give us an explanation or solution," Purslow said.

"Everybody's talking 'go green.' Plant bushes across the street, it would help the environment," Hartnett said.

McLogan asked the railroad if they planned to put up any kind of barriers. They said the land is its right of way.

The Long Island Rail Road says it is working to replace vegetation elsewhere in Nassau communities along the third track where property was disturbed as a result of construction.

Comments / 3

Domaorn
3d ago

welp ya love "in the city" what do you expect.. it took that long for the tress to be a hassle. although they could have just trimmed them.. in the end it would cost the rail road way more.

Reply
2
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy