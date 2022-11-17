Read full article on original website
Oscar James Shadley (October 25, 1938 – November 17, 2022)
Oscar James Shadley, 84, passed away surrounded by his family Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Oscar died following a courageous battle with cancer. Cremation will take place; a Graveside Service and Inurnment will be conducted at a later date.
Crowheart Energy donates over 8,200 lbs of food for the holidays
WAMSUTTER, WYOMING — Crowheart Energy (Wamsutter Field) participated in a Food Drive for the Thanksgiving Holiday to help give back to the community. They were able to deliver more than 8,200 lbs of food, around 4 tons, to the Sweetwater Food Bank today. Part of their donation was a room full of food from Crowheart Energy workers and any money donations were used for shopping at Smith’s Groceries in Rock Springs.
Wyo4News Insights – Food Bank of Sweetwater County
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
Local Pet Adoption Clinic happening Saturday
November 18, 2022 — Rock Springs Animal Control will be having an adoption event tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the location at 850 Center Street. According to the Rock Springs Animal Control Facebook page, they currently have around ten dogs, 30 cats, and ten kittens ready for adoption.
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater Country
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 11/18/2022 –...
Sweetwater County Arrests: November 19 – November 20, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 21, 2022
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as...
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
