Henderson, KY

Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving lunch

By Jessica Jacoby
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Salvation Army is ready to help feed people lunch on Thanksgiving.

Officials say the lunch will be pick-up only on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pickup for the lunches will be at the Salvation Army located at 1213 Washington Street and will be first come, first serve. Each person will only be allowed one lunch.

More information can be found here .

