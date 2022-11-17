Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving lunch

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Salvation Army is ready to help feed people lunch on Thanksgiving.

Officials say the lunch will be pick-up only on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pickup for the lunches will be at the Salvation Army located at 1213 Washington Street and will be first come, first serve. Each person will only be allowed one lunch.

