Read full article on original website
Related
'We Stand Behind Jack 100%': Parents Of University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves Insist Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Innocent
The parents of one University of Idaho victim insist their daughter’s ex-boyfriend is innocent after it was revealed she called her ex seven separate times one hour before her murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.The parents of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves – who was found murdered alongside her roommates Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle on the morning of Sunday, November 13 – spoke out over the weekend to defend their daughter’s ex after it was revealed investigators are looking into the 26-year-old as a potential suspect.“Jack is just as distraught as we are,” Kaylee’s mother, Kristi Goncalves, told Fox News on...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'
Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0