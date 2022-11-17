ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Suspect accused of abducting 3-month-old child arrested in Merced County, CHP says

A man accused of abducting his child from Calaveras County has been located and arrested in Merced County, according to authorities. At 12:27 p.m. Sunday the Merced County Communications Center sent out a “Be on the Lookout” alert for a child allegedly abducted by a parent out of Calaveras County, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Merced murder suspect caught in Gilroy

A man suspected of shooting and killing a baby in Merced was caught in Gilroy on Nov. 17, according to police. Daevon Motshwane, 18, was booked into Merced County Jail on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, among other charges. He remains in custody, according to jail records.
GILROY, CA
westsideconnect.com

Scammers using official documents in con

Scammers posing as law enforcement is nothing new, but recently some of these scammers have added a new layer with fraudulent orders of arrest. The scammers have been taking to the phones calling people and requesting money so the person can avoid arrest. The callers claim they are with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. Recently the calls have been accompanied by mail that appears to be an official order of arrest.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alexis Gabe's family visits site where ex-boyfriend allegedly buried body

PLYMOUTH, Calif. - Alexis Gabe's family made a somber trip Saturday to see the spot in Amador County where her remains were discovered earlier this month. With just two words and crying emoji, her father Gwyn Gabe noted, "We're here." The gathering marked the end of her tragic disappearance, but not the end for justice, her father said.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

'Our family is not going to stop until we get justice': Loved ones still search for answers after deadly Stockton stabbing

STOCKTON, Calif. — More than one week after the stabbing death of 23-year-old Lexus Tafoya in Stockton, her family is still searching for answers about what happened. Stockton police said a woman with multiple stab wounds was found in the backseat of a vehicle on the morning of Nov. 10, near Sikh Temple and Fourth streets. The San Joaquin County medical examiner confirmed with KCRA 3 that the identity of that woman was Tafoya.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Suspect shot at deputies from roof in Modesto before killing self

MODESTO — A suspect who shot at deputies in Modesto ended up taking his own life, authorities say. The incident happened late Wednesday night. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a person who was reportedly driving recklessly near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue. While the suspect - 24-year-old Ceres resident Aaron Osgood - did stop, deputies say he ran off into a business along the 100 block of Empire Avenue. Deputies put up a perimeter and soon noticed someone on the roof of a warehouse. A drone then confirmed that it was Osgood. Osgood was monitored...
MODESTO, CA
thewildcattribune.com

Pulling Apart the Stockton Serial Killer Case

In late September, Stockton Police Department (P.D.) reported a possible serial killer, charged for over six murders and one attempted murder. On Oct. 15, it was discovered that all five victims were killed within a close proximity and short time period, all leading to a possible suspect. In definition, a...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton police: 14-year-old boy led officers on chase in stolen car

STOCKTON — A 14-year-old boy led Stockton officers on a chase in a stolen car on Sunday, police say.The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Plymouth Road and Country Club Boulevard. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle in the area that had been reported stolen. Officers tried to pull it over, but police say the suspect wouldn't yield. A short chase then followed. Police say the suspect eventually bailed and tried to run, but was soon caught. The suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested and is now facing charges of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest. 
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Stockton dine-and-dash becomes assault

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman in Stockton was assaulted after trying to stop a person from dining-and-dashing on Friday. At around 11:02 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West March Lane where they learned that 36-year-old Darrkiesha Utsey attempted to leave a business without paying. Police said that Utsey was unhappy […]
STOCKTON, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Modesto, November 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MODESTO, CA

