FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation into Amador High School football team group chat finds racist, antisemitic and homophobic speech
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — A scathing investigation into a racist, homophobic and antisemitic group chat allegedly used by players of Amador High School's varsity football team has now been concluded, Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Torie Gibson said in a letter to parents Friday. The investigation reportedly found...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Suspect accused of abducting 3-month-old child arrested in Merced County, CHP says
A man accused of abducting his child from Calaveras County has been located and arrested in Merced County, according to authorities. At 12:27 p.m. Sunday the Merced County Communications Center sent out a “Be on the Lookout” alert for a child allegedly abducted by a parent out of Calaveras County, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
Gilroy Dispatch
Merced murder suspect caught in Gilroy
A man suspected of shooting and killing a baby in Merced was caught in Gilroy on Nov. 17, according to police. Daevon Motshwane, 18, was booked into Merced County Jail on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, among other charges. He remains in custody, according to jail records.
westsideconnect.com
Scammers using official documents in con
Scammers posing as law enforcement is nothing new, but recently some of these scammers have added a new layer with fraudulent orders of arrest. The scammers have been taking to the phones calling people and requesting money so the person can avoid arrest. The callers claim they are with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. Recently the calls have been accompanied by mail that appears to be an official order of arrest.
KCRA.com
Racism, sexism, bullying and homophobic speech among contents of Amador football team group chat
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — A group chat involving Amador High School's varsity football team surfaced online in September,leading to the end of their season. On Friday, a letter to parents revealed the group chat contained racist, antisemitic, homophobic and sexist speech. The school district canceled the varsity football team's...
KTVU FOX 2
Alexis Gabe's family visits site where ex-boyfriend allegedly buried body
PLYMOUTH, Calif. - Alexis Gabe's family made a somber trip Saturday to see the spot in Amador County where her remains were discovered earlier this month. With just two words and crying emoji, her father Gwyn Gabe noted, "We're here." The gathering marked the end of her tragic disappearance, but not the end for justice, her father said.
Nexstar Test
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
Mark Pazin concedes to Esmeralda Soria in very tight race for Assembly District 27
Mark Pazin has conceded to Esmeralda Soria after a very tight race for District 27 in California's State Assembly.
Alexis Gabe's family holds vigil where her remains were discovered
The family of murdered Oakley woman Alexis Gabe held a vigil in Northern California at the scene where some of her remains were found.
KCRA.com
'Our family is not going to stop until we get justice': Loved ones still search for answers after deadly Stockton stabbing
STOCKTON, Calif. — More than one week after the stabbing death of 23-year-old Lexus Tafoya in Stockton, her family is still searching for answers about what happened. Stockton police said a woman with multiple stab wounds was found in the backseat of a vehicle on the morning of Nov. 10, near Sikh Temple and Fourth streets. The San Joaquin County medical examiner confirmed with KCRA 3 that the identity of that woman was Tafoya.
Sheriff: Suspect shot at deputies from roof in Modesto before killing self
MODESTO — A suspect who shot at deputies in Modesto ended up taking his own life, authorities say. The incident happened late Wednesday night. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a person who was reportedly driving recklessly near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue. While the suspect - 24-year-old Ceres resident Aaron Osgood - did stop, deputies say he ran off into a business along the 100 block of Empire Avenue. Deputies put up a perimeter and soon noticed someone on the roof of a warehouse. A drone then confirmed that it was Osgood. Osgood was monitored...
thewildcattribune.com
Pulling Apart the Stockton Serial Killer Case
In late September, Stockton Police Department (P.D.) reported a possible serial killer, charged for over six murders and one attempted murder. On Oct. 15, it was discovered that all five victims were killed within a close proximity and short time period, all leading to a possible suspect. In definition, a...
Stockton police: 14-year-old boy led officers on chase in stolen car
STOCKTON — A 14-year-old boy led Stockton officers on a chase in a stolen car on Sunday, police say.The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Plymouth Road and Country Club Boulevard. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle in the area that had been reported stolen. Officers tried to pull it over, but police say the suspect wouldn't yield. A short chase then followed. Police say the suspect eventually bailed and tried to run, but was soon caught. The suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested and is now facing charges of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.
Oakland resident arrested twice in one day after returning to the scene of the alleged crime
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident was arrested twice in one day after allegedly burglarizing a business on Friday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. On Friday morning, two suspects attempted to burglarize a business in the 100 block of West Harris Avenue, according to police. The suspects are a […]
Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members
CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis,...
KSBW.com
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten and “left to die” outside a bar in Clements, a rural town in the county about 12 miles east of Lodi.
Stockton dine-and-dash becomes assault
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman in Stockton was assaulted after trying to stop a person from dining-and-dashing on Friday. At around 11:02 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West March Lane where they learned that 36-year-old Darrkiesha Utsey attempted to leave a business without paying. Police said that Utsey was unhappy […]
'Some of the most despicable allegations' | Ex-Stockton officer and current officer appear in court
STOCKTON, Calif. — One former Stockton police officer and a current Stockton police officer both were arraigned on serious felony charges in the same downtown Stockton courtroom Monday afternoon. Both are separate cases.. Instead of a navy blue police uniform, former Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed was dressed in...
Modesto, November 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
