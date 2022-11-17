ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, OK

Belle Starr
3d ago

Why wasn't the teachers & school held accountable 4 nit reporting that Cokton had these bruises! It may have saved the precious boy!

Donnasfocus
3d ago

I remember when this was all over the news. Wonder how many other children are going through something like this and do not know where to turn 😪

Angie Morris
3d ago

What a brave young man T.J. is to be telling this story again! At least now they finally believe him.

guthrienewspage.com

Vehicle crash kills OKC woman, injures two, in eastern Logan County

One person died and two others were transported to hospitals Friday night after a driver apparently made an improper U-turn, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emergency crews responded to State Highway 33 at Hiwassee Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday. The crash was approximately three miles west of Langston.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after flames engulf Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battle a fire that sparked at a home early Monday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Around 3 a.m., a passerby saw a fire near Southeast 29th Street and Westminster Road and called 911. Crews responded and found large flames coming from a home. The house...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City Zoo announces addition of 9-year-old male Asian elephant

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced an addition to its animal family. A 9-year-old male Asian elephant named Bowie is joining the OKC Zoo's herd from the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas. The elephant was named after legendary Texan Jim Bowie, and a news release says he loves playing in the water and can be seen swimming almost any time of year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Elderly Oklahoma couple falls victim to scammers

OKLAHOMA CITY — An elderly Oklahoma couple said they fell victim to online scammers this month. A fake website posing as the Pete White Health and Wellness Center tricked Jean Setzer and her husband on Nov. 3. "I was paralyzed with fear," Setzer said. "I did exactly what he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Moore tenants left with no heat and hope

One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
MOORE, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Man sentenced to prison for death of 'swinging pastor'

ADA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a pastor at the request of the pastor’s wife. Kahlil Square pleaded guilty in September to first-degree murder in the 2021 shooting deathof David Evans in Ada while Evans slept.
ADA, OK

