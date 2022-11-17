Read full article on original website
ETSU women rout Morehead St. for fourth straight win
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team crashed the boards and crushed the hopes of Morehead State on Sunday at Brooks Gym. With a plus-20 rebounding advantage, including eight more offensive boards, the Bucs took the 54-35 nonconference victory in which they never trailed.
Cold shooting Bucs' undoing in loss at Tennessee Tech
COOKEVILLE — A tough start was too much for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team to overcome. The Bucs missed their first seven shots and trailed for almost the whole game, a 69-62 nonconference loss to Tennessee Tech on Sunday at the Eblen Center.
Mississippi State ends ETSU's season with blowout
STARKVILLE, Miss. — East Tennessee State had no answers for Mississippi State and the Bucs closed a forgettable football season with a 56-7 loss on Saturday. ETSU’s pass defense, which struggled more and more as the season progressed, couldn’t cover the receivers in the Bulldogs’ “Air Raid” offense. Quarterback Will Rogers constantly found open men and passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns in three quarters.
ETSU visits Tennessee Tech for interstate matchup
JOHNSON CITY — It’s back on the road for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. The Bucs play at Tennessee Tech on Sunday at the Eblen Center — also known as The Hoop — in Cookeville. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
39th Arby’s Classic boasts teams from 9 states, Bahamas
BRISTOL, Tenn. — In a little more than a month, high school boys basketball teams will descend upon Viking Hall for the 39th Arby’s Classic tournament. The event has long been one of the country’s premier prep showcases, and this year is no exception. Teams in the field are from Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and the Bahamas.
ETSU second in state for CPA honor
East Tennessee State University accounting students have a long history of success in the classroom and the workplace. A new analysis confirms it. The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy ranks ETSU No. 2 in the state and second only to Vanderbilt University for CPA first-time exam takers’ pass rate. The CPA, short for certified public accountant, exam confirms an accountant’s skills in many areas, including taxation and auditing.
Mussard breaks second Dobyns-Bennett record
KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard broke the school record in the 3,200-meter run on Friday during the KYA postseason time trial at Hardin Valley. Mussard finished second with a time of 9:06.54. The previous record of 9:12.5 for the distance, set by Kevin Odiorne, had stood since 1991.
Quarles vows to ‘keep this from happening again’
JOHNSON CITY — As the worst football season in his career comes to an end, East Tennessee State coach George Quarles says he is reminded of a time when things seemed just as low. In 2000, Maryville High School lost the first four games of Quarles’ second season as...
Knox West runs past Daniel Boone with Latham's four-TD performance
KNOXVILLE — With a showcase of speed, Knox West ended the most successful season in Daniel Boone football history Friday night. Led by Mr. Football semifinalist Brayden Latham’s 195 yards and four touchdowns, the Rebels defeated the Trailblazers 49-7 in the TSSAA Class 5A quarterfinal at Bill Wilson Field.
Hilltoppers fall short against Maryville in state quarterfinals
MARYVILLE — For all of the things that went wrong for Science Hill, the main thing that went right for Maryville was the clear difference. The Rebels put a saddle on Gage LaDue and rode the workhorse back to a 38-14 victory over the Hilltoppers in the TSSAA Class 6A football state quarterfinals at Jim Renfro Field on Friday night.
Lady Cyclones are heavy favorites in Upper Lakes Conference
Elizabethton appears to be set for another deep playoff run after making it to the Class 3A state quarterfinals last season. Lina Lyon (5-3, Sr.), a player coach Lucas Andrews calls the best point guard he’s ever coached, drives the offense.
Photo gallery: THS, West Ridge, and Sullivan East swim meet
Getting the job done in the girls 100 backstroke and breaststroke, Madison Johnson of West Ridge garnered a pair of victories in Thursday night’s action at Tennessee High. Johnson’s times were 1:10.84 (backstroke) and 1:23.23 (breaststroke).
Watch: Unaka’s Ramsey scores 2,000th point in loss to Cosby
ELIZABETHTON — A stellar shooting performance by Cosby overshadowed an historic night for Unaka senior Lyndie Ramsey on Friday in nonconference basketball action. Ramsey netted 27 points and scored her 2,000th career. Point, but it was all for naught as Cosby ran away in the third quarter to win 67-41.
Tough finish doesn't disturb Boone's building blocks
Capturing a state championship might have been on the minds of the Daniel Boone football players as they kept winning. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers, this wasn’t the best year to have their best-ever team.
Hampton boys eye another deep postseason run
Basketball season is beginning to heat up around the area. Teams like Hampton will be looking to build off of a state semifinal appearance last year. The Bulldogs lost to eventual state champion East Robertson in overtime. The following is a short look, in no particular order, at some of the area squads that responded to inquiries for the season preview.
ETSU recognized nationally for high engagement in voting
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University this week was recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting. The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to...
ETSU to give largest pay raise in a decade
East Tennessee State University employees will see an increase in their paychecks at the end of this month. During a quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase with distributions weighted to help those at the bottom of the pay scale.
Happy Valley High School dedicates memorial to 11 fallen alumni
ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but yesterday took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm. The monument now stands in...
Symphony of the Mountains to perform 'Down by the Fireside'
KINGSPORT — The Symphony of the Mountains plans to present a fireside treat in two weeks. The organization announced Friday that it will hold a holiday concert, “Down by the Fireside,” on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Kingsport.
Kingsport Chamber honors Paul Montgomery with distinguished Lifetime Member Award
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber honored longtime Kingsport business leader, community steward and education champion Paul Montgomery with its prestigious Lifetime Member Award during its State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast on Friday morning. Montgomery is the award’s 38th honoree.
