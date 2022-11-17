Read full article on original website
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Will Smith said Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10 days straight after the infamous Oscars Chris Rock slap
Will Smith praised Floyd Mayweather during a private screening of his movie Emancipation. Their unlikely friendship stems back to when Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Mayweather called Smith every day to check in on the actor and make sure he was OK. Will Smith said Floyd Mayweather...
Quentin Tarantino Names The Best Movie He's Made, And It's Not 'Pulp Fiction'
The filmmaker's self-described "best" earned one of its stars an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies
Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
Movies That Lost the Oscar for Best Picture to a Lower Rated Film
Here’s something that should come as news to no one: the Oscars don’t always get it right. Proving as much are some of history’s biggest upsets in the Best Picture category, where an arguably superior film failed to take home the gold. Does that mean the respective winner didn’t really deserve the prestigious honor? The […]
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
Seth Rogen on Emotional Filming of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’: “I Saw Him Cry Dozens of Times”
The film, based on the famous filmmaker's childhood, premiered at AFI Fest on Sunday, where co-writer Tony Kushner revealed the meaning behind the 'Fabelman' family name. On Sunday night, Steven Spielberg debuted his highly personal new film The Fabelmans at TCL Chinese Theatre, just steps away from where his hand and footprints are memorialized in cement. The movie, which he also co-wrote as well as directed, traces a slightly fictionalized version of his early life and his journey to becoming the world’s most famous filmmaker — and the family that helped him get there.
Babylon Has Screened, And The Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Hollywood Epic Is Getting Mixed Reactions
Damien Chazelle's upcoming epic Babylon, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, has screened. Read the mixed first reactions.
Complex
Quentin Tarantino to Direct Limited TV Series, Explains Why He Thinks Current Era of Films Is the ‘Worst’
Quentin Tarantino has made a few notable comments related to his views on the movie industry and what he believes to be the best film he’s made. The Pulp Fiction director most recently stopped by Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show to talk about the latter, and said his most recent flick – 2019’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood staring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie – is by far his favorite film.
Margot Robbie Has Played A Lot Of Hard Roles, But Shares Why It Was Her Latest Film That ‘Shattered’ Her
In a new interview Margot Robbie reflects on her career and her latest role that almost broke her.
Best Batman actors: every star ranked best to worst
With 'The Batman' finally arriving, we pick the best Batman actors to date...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Quentin Tarantino names the worst film eras in Hollywood history
Quentin Tarantino has declared that the current film era is the “worst in history”.Speaking of the modern movie era being tied with the 1980s and 1950s, the 59-year-old filmmaker expressed that today’s films come under “the worst in Hollywood history.”“Even though the Eighties was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever – at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned – I do feel that Eighties cinema is, along with the Fifties the worst era in Hollywood history,” Tarantino recently said on his The Video Archives Podcast. “Matched only...
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Academy President Janet Yang Promises ‘Improvements’ at Oscars, but No ‘Drastic’ Changes
The Oscars may have a ratings problem, but don’t expect a major overhaul of next year’s ceremony. “I would say nothing drastic,” Academy president Janet Yang told me Wednesday at the Academy Women’s Luncheon, presented by Chanel, at the Academy Museum. “We like to think [of] improvements and really helping to give the audience a great experience, as well as the viewers on TV.” It was announced earlier this month that Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the third time. He last fronted the ceremony five years ago. “The decision was to not play with something that was working,” Yang said...
Why The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza Wants to Host the Oscars Next
Watch: Aubrey Plaza Describes Hit Series White Lotus S2 in 3 Words. After taking over The White Lotus Sicily, Aubrey Plaza is coming for Jimmy Kimmel's job next. The actress, who stars in season two of HBO's fan favorite anthology series The White Lotus, is sharing what she'd like to do after the season's over—and it involves a major career pivot.
Kumail Nanjiani Confronts His Fear With ‘Welcome to Chippendales’
“There’s so many specific weird things with this show,” says “Welcome to Chippendales” star Kumail Nanjiani. “It’s just one of those stories that you can’t make up.”. The Hulu true-crime miniseries spans 15 years and is based on the real story of Chippendales...
Pink Honors Late Olivia Newton-John With 'Hopelessly Devoted To You' At 2022 AMAs
“She was an absolute icon and ... a wonderful human being,” said Pink, whose daughter had just done “Grease” at school and helped her learn the song.
