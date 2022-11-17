Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.

INDEPENDENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO