Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
32nd Annual Southeast Kansas Farm Toy Show
GIRARD, Kan. — The 32nd annual “Southeast Kansas Farm Toy Show” took place today. Many gathered at the “Saint Michael Hall” in Girard this morning for a chance to buy and sell some collectible farm toys. There were 45 tables full of toys, and a...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Thanksgrilling” celebration at Henkle’s
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving came a little early in Webb City. “Henkle’s Ace Hardware Store” held its annual “Thanksgrilling” celebration this afternoon. The family-owned store offered free grilled turkey, smoked corn pudding, and mini pumpkin pies, all cooked on a “Traeger” smoker and grill.
fourstateshomepage.com
“5th Annual Holiday Market” at Empire Market
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Empire Market” might look a little different this time of year. Saturday morning kicked off the “5th Annual Holiday Market” at the Empire Market on 4th Street. 10 additional holiday vendors will offer a variety of gift options every Saturday...
fourstateshomepage.com
Cecil Floyd hosts annual craft show
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Cecil Floyd Elementary” school continued its annual craft show this afternoon. This year marks 31 years for the highly anticipated craft show. Hundreds of community members enjoyed over 100 local holiday vendors. The entry fee was $3 and came with a raffle ticket...
fourstateshomepage.com
Bell tower restoration at Neosho First Presbyterian Church
NEOSHO, Mo. — After more than eight decades, “The Neosho First Presbyterian Church” has restored its historic bell tower. This morning, the church held a rededication of the newly remodeled bell tower. In 1941, the church’s Sunday school class purchased a bell for the tower from the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Helping feed families at James River Church
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Southwest Missouri families are all set for the perfect Thanksgiving feast. It’s all thanks to the “James River Church” and the hundreds of volunteers putting together over 66,000 pounds of food this weekend. All four regional churches are giving away baskets of...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Creative Learning Alliance” to host “Science in the Kitchen”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids will have a chance to learn about science while cooking next weekend. “The Creative Learning Alliance” in Joplin will have their upcoming “Science in the Kitchen” event. Children will learn how to make butter from just cream and salt. They will even...
fourstateshomepage.com
Hundreds of gifts donated at the “Mike Boyd Memorial Toy Run”
JOPLIN, Mo. — This afternoon marked 15 years of a very special Christmas tradition. “Hideout Harley Davidson” in Joplin has partnered with “Saint Paul United Methodist Church” since 2007 for a Christmas Toy Drive. Today the “Mike Boyd Memorial Toy Run” was held as part of...
Church hosts Thanksgiving basket benefit event
A local church is doing its best to make sure the Joplin community has a great Thanksgiving. KOAM's Amber Jenkins has the latest.
fourstateshomepage.com
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church hosts annual craft show
JOPLIN, Mo. — Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church hosted its annual craft show today. The craft show has been a staple for the church and community for nearly 20 years. Due to the pandemic, the craft show hasn’t been held since 2019. This year saw 35 vendors...
Weekend Wrap (Nov. 19 & 20)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
fourstateshomepage.com
CFI continuing to partner with Wreaths Across America
JOPLIN, Mo. — As part of their True to the Troops program, Contract Freighters Inc. or CFI plans to participate in Wreaths Across America this December, as they gear up to deliver live balsam veterans’ wreaths to cemeteries throughout the United States. This year, the transportation company plans...
fourstateshomepage.com
Great Southern Bank backs community efforts toward well-being
NEVADA, Mo. — A local bank is helping its community reach a milestone in fundraising efforts. Great Southern Bank in Nevada gave a helping hand to the Nevada Vernon County Community Foundation. $5,000 will go to its goal of raising $1,000,000 for the promotion of the community’s general well-being.
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN, Mo. — Help us finish out our Christmas Parade List for 2022! We are aware that we are missing many towns. Send us an email who is missing or you can comment in the social media post. Email a corrections or additions: click 👉🏼 sbecker@koamnewsnow.com Working Christmas Parade List COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Passing of Murl Robison, local WWII veteran, honored with flyover
WWII vintage planes fly over Columbus, Kansas to honor Murl Robison, a veteran who passed away last week at the age of 106.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: pedestrian struck by vehicles, structure fire
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect. The shooting took place in the area of Pittsburg’s Sonic drive-in on the 100 block of West 23rd. Police found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was listed in stable condition at last report. Click here to read more about this story.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg shooting near Sonic injures one
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg Police officers were called to a shooting incident yesterday (11/18) around the 100 block of West 23rd Street. Officers then located a 32-year-old male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, near the Sonic Drive-In. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s notable fixture on Route 66 to be removed
JOPLIN, Mo. — The days are numbered when it comes to one of Joplin’s most notable and unusual cars. The half Corvette attached to a wall near the intersection of 7th and Main will soon be going away — but not for good. It’s part of the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years
Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
Comments / 0