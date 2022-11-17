ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Main Street Minute: Crumbl Cookies opens in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In this week’s Main Street Minute, Minot has a new spot for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth!. The blustery weather didn’t stop people from lining out the door to get a taste of Crumbl cookies. Hundreds of customers created a steady...
Minot offices, some services closed for Thanksgiving Day

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - All Minot city offices will be closed on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving Day. Buses won’t run and the Library will be closed. A few of the offices that will be affected are City Hall, Public Works and Engineering. There will be no garbage collection on...
Temporary stoplight installed at Burdick/Broadway in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot has set up a makeshift stoplight on the city’s busiest intersection. The light on the north end of the intersection that faces northbound traffic was knocked over in a crash Thursday. The intersection was treated as an all-way stop for some...
UPDATE: Crash at Broadway, Burdick impacting northbound traffic in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A vehicle crash at Minot’s busiest intersection Thursday night is impacting northbound traffic. A spokesperson for the city of Minot said northbound traffic will be shut down until the scene is cleared. A photo of the scene shows one stoplight knocked over. Motorists are urged...
