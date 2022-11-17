Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Magic City Equality reacts to Colorado Springs nightclub shooting
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Magic City Equality, a pride organization based out of Minot, provided a statement to Your News Leader in reaction to the overnight mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, where five people were killed and at least 25 injured. The group called for protections for...
Business Beat: Crumbl Cookies comes to Minot
A unique thing about Crumbl is that they sell six types of cookies each week, chocolate chip and sugar cookies will always remain the same, but the other four will never stay the same.
KFYR-TV
Main Street Minute: Crumbl Cookies opens in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In this week’s Main Street Minute, Minot has a new spot for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth!. The blustery weather didn’t stop people from lining out the door to get a taste of Crumbl cookies. Hundreds of customers created a steady...
Someone You Should Know: Box of Balloons for kids in need
It's a national, non-profit organization that provides those in need with a custom-made birthday box with all of the necessary birthday party supplies.
KFYR-TV
Minot offices, some services closed for Thanksgiving Day
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - All Minot city offices will be closed on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving Day. Buses won’t run and the Library will be closed. A few of the offices that will be affected are City Hall, Public Works and Engineering. There will be no garbage collection on...
KFYR-TV
Temporary stoplight installed at Burdick/Broadway in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot has set up a makeshift stoplight on the city’s busiest intersection. The light on the north end of the intersection that faces northbound traffic was knocked over in a crash Thursday. The intersection was treated as an all-way stop for some...
KFYR-TV
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College receives $200,000 grant for solar project
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - One tribal college in the heart of the Bakken is looking to invest in sustainable energy. Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town received a $200,000 grant for a solar panel project. The college is one of 16 tribal governments, colleges and organizations to get...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Crash at Broadway, Burdick impacting northbound traffic in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A vehicle crash at Minot’s busiest intersection Thursday night is impacting northbound traffic. A spokesperson for the city of Minot said northbound traffic will be shut down until the scene is cleared. A photo of the scene shows one stoplight knocked over. Motorists are urged...
Retail companies express interest in Minot
Some companies that have expressed interest in recent months include a national membership-based retail club, a sit-down restaurant, and a Chinese restaurant.
KFYR-TV
Driver involved in crash with school bus on Highway 52 succumbs to injuries
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One of the people in a car that struck a school bus attempting to cross Highway 52 near Carpio Tuesday has died, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Investigators say the driver of a school bus, a 77-year-old woman from Berthold, attempted to cross...
