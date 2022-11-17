Read full article on original website
First welding rodeo hopes to recruit more trade students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - High school and college students across East Tennessee competed in a welding rodeo on Friday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville. Zebulun Proctor, a welding instructor at the school, said the event exposes young students to a career in the skilled trade. ”So,...
UT senior documents last home game on TikTok; videos receive millions of views
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the regular season for Tennessee football is wrapping up, many celebrated Senior Day at last week’s game against Missouri. Those on and off the field took their final moments at Neyland Stadium, including one senior who has gotten a lot of attention on TikTok, and decided to document his last home […]
UTK to discontinue UT email, Net ID for staff retirees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UTK announced Thursday, Nov. 17 that it will discontinue the NetID and email services for staff retirees effective Oct. 31, 2023. UTK said these changes are being made to help "mitigate risk for the entire university community." "Compromised email accounts have already been used to scam...
New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
ORNL research team says they found genes responsible for autism
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Oak Ridge National Laboratory research team said they may have discovered the genes responsible for autism through the lab's powerful computing. The scientists said they hope their discovery will enable precision medicine, personalized for each person with autism. "If you've seen one case of autism,...
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Knoxville chapter of the nationwide nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, they get about seven weekly calls requesting beds because kids are sleeping on the floor. On Delrose Drive in Knoxville, there’s a family who has benefitted from the service. “We have at...
Drug overdoses are skyrocketing; what are possible solutions?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drug overdoses have skyrocketed in Tennessee in recent years, hitting a record high in 2020. Now, East Tennessee leaders are calling for changes at the state and federal levels to help. “This problem has been exacerbated since the pandemic,” Karen Pershing, Executive Director of the Metro...
Claiborne County Schools move to remote learning for illness
Claiborne County Schools is the latest to be impacted by illness, causing a temporary switch to remote learning.
Jeremy Banks Comments on South Carolina Game Absence with Instagram Post
Tennessee senior linebacker Jeremy Banks was out for the game against South Carolina on Saturday night in Columbia. Following the loss to the Gamecocks, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said that Banks “just wasn’t available” for this game and that he is “anticipating and hopeful” for next week.
USPS hiring ahead of holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs in Tennessee to hire ahead of the holiday season. USPS officials are looking to hire workers for a number of different positions, including City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and Mail Handler Assistant (MHA).
College football world reacts to terrible Tennessee news
The Tennessee Volunteers received awful injury news on Sunday. Heisman Trophy hopeful and star quarterback Hendon Hooker hurt his knee on Saturday night. The college football world reacted with sadness on Saturday night when the Tennessee quarterback went down. On Sunday, the concern was unfortunately proven justified. Hooker tore his ACL and has played his Read more... The post College football world reacts to terrible Tennessee news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Grace Baptist Church gives 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Grace Baptist Church held its annual "Feeding the 5,000" event for the first time off campus. Thousands of people stood in line at Fulton High school to get a free Thanksgiving meal. Most recent data shows one out of 10 struggles with food insecurity in...
Frost flowers form in Tennessee park as temperatures drop
Tennessee State Park Ranger Stephanie Mueller captured a unique sighting of frost flowers during her hike at Seven Islands State Birding Park.
Lady Vols fall to UCLA, 80-63
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - Tennessee’s Lady Vols suffered a loss on Sunday in the semifinal round of the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis, falling 80-63 to an undefeated UCLA squad. Rickea Jackson scored 14 points but made just 2 of 9 shots for Tennessee, according...
Report: 1 in 3 Tennesseans cut necessities to afford utilities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report out by LendingTree showed that the price of electricity is up 16% from a year ago, and that nearly a third of Americans have reduced, or skipped necessities like food and medications to afford their electricity bill. “Inflation is in virtually every aspect of...
Zoo Knoxville visitors will get a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich on these dates
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guests visiting Zoo Knoxville will eligible for a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich soon!. Participating Chick-Fil-A restaurants in the Knoxville area will offer a free sandwich via the restaurant’s app if guests visit from Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. “We look forward to...
Knox County Health Department offering free diabetes prevention course
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is offering a free program for people who live or work in Knox County to help prevent type 2 diabetes. “Prediabetes is very, very common but most people don’t know they have it. So we have a program that helps people prevent type 2 diabetes,” said Kaela McIver with the Knox County Health Department.
Jefferson County Schools closing for illness ahead of Thanksgiving
Another East Tennessee school system is closing for illness. Jefferson County Schools shared Friday evening that they would be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22 due to illness.
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive stroke on Nov. 3. Forsyth, 59, worked in Knox County Schools for 21 years. She was working bus duty at Bell Camp Elementary School when she suffered a stroke. Doctors said the event was an anomaly. Otherwise, she was in good health.
